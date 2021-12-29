In May, Apple announced the availability of Apple Music with lossless and spatial audio to all users of its service. Weeks later, the company activated the feature noting that more than 20 million songs would be available on Lossless Audio from the moment it was released. The Cupertino firm further promised that its entire catalog would be available in high resolution by the end of 2021. With the year ending, Apple, unlike Spotify’s empty promises, appears to have met its goals.

According Macrumors, all songs from Apple Music now They have Lossless Audio, even older ones. While Apple hasn’t confirmed its target, it’s extremely difficult — if not impossible — to find an album, EP, Single, or song that doesn’t include the lossless audio tag.

Do not confuse Lossless Audio (ALAC format offering resolution of 24-bit at 48 kH or up to 24-bit at 192 kHz) with Apple Digital Master. In the latter case, the badge means that the track has been remastered by Apple and meets the company’s quality standards. The aforementioned medium ensures that users are likely to only see the label “Apple Digital Master” in a song, and not the one for “Lossless Audio.” In this case, the track is probably not from Apple Music, but rather from an iTunes purchase.

The company’s streaming music service, let’s remember, also serves as a local player. Therefore, the songs stored in the memory of the iPhone or those that have been acquired through iTunes, are also saved in Apple Music. However, they do not support lossless audio.

Lossless Audio Is Now Present On Apple Music As Dolby Atmos Continues To Expand

Source: Unsplash.

While all Apple Music songs already feature Lossless Audio, not all support Dolby Atmos. This format, which offers more immersive sound, must be pre-mixed in a studio, and not all record companies or artists do. Fortunately, the latest albums from singers like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Jon Batiste, etc., support Dolby Atmos and spatial audio. Those songs that are not mixed can be played back in “spatialized” stereo. This format is obtained through Dolby algorithms. In particular, it offers an inverted feel similar to that of a mixed track in Dolby Atmos. Without getting, yes, to offer such a precise surround sound.

Apple Music Hi-Fi, including Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio, is available to all Apple Music users, without additional record. It is important to note that both lossless audio and Dolby Atmos sound must be enabled through the Apple Music settings. On the other hand, not all headphones and audio equipment are compatible with these formats.