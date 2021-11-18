Since the educational reform was launched, it has not stopped raining on the umbrella of the Celaá Law. Every month there is a new controversy between teachers, students, parents and politicians. This time, one of the most controversial changes contemplated by the royal evaluation decree that puts the fine print on the provisions of the Lomloe and that yesterday was welcomed by the Council of Ministers has arrived on the agenda. Basically, the Government has approved with classes already started a decree that gives the same title to students with different levels. In other words, students may graduate without having all the subjects passed.

And of course, five autonomous communities reject it. However, this is not a new law. In fact, if we review the norm from 50 years ago, we find similar patterns. And it seems that no one is willing to agree.

The new decree. The Government has given the green light to the “controversial” Royal Decree of Evaluation, Promotion and Qualification, which gives new instructions to teachers for 2021/2022 and 2022/23. But the truth is that it is neither so new, nor so controversial. The text that Pilar Alegría has presented in the Council actually consolidates the shift to the “general promotion” that began during the Isabel Celaá pandemic, with the aim that failures are no longer the criterion that determines whether or not students can pass of course and obtain or not the title of ESO and Baccalaureate.

And this for what? They are measures designed to avoid repetition and improve graduation statistics, the poor results of which leave us in evidence in the EU. And what drawback is there? Well, Madrid, Andalusia, Galicia, Castilla y León and Murcia are categorically opposed because it “lowers the requirement” and “disconcerts the teachers”, so they will try not to apply it within the legal margins.

It is not that new. Following the announcement of the new law, Twitter has been filled with alumni (already in adulthood) commenting and remembering what the educational system was like decades ago. And the truth is that the educational reform that took place in 1970 includes the same measure that happens to us today. In the General Law 14/1970 of Education and Financing of the Educational Reform, the following is established:

Art 19. Those students who, without requiring special education, do not achieve a satisfactory evaluation at the end of each course, will go on to the next, but must follow complementary remedial teachings.

Art 20. At the end of Basic General Education, students who have regularly taken the different courses with sufficient use, will receive the title of School Graduate. Those who meet the conditions mentioned above, must carry out maturity tests. Students who have not obtained the aforementioned degree upon completion of the EGB will receive a Certificate of Schooling. The Certificate of schooling will qualify for entry into first-degree Vocational Training Centers. The title of School Graduate will also allow access to the Baccalaureate.

With the 1970 law, the course was passed and FP was accessed with suspensions. From the LOGSE, the secondary degree is obtained with failures. With the LOGSE there was no extraordinary call. – Ruth Martín (@ rumaes7Ruth) November 16, 2021

The educational mess. And it seems that the new educational reform is cursed. During the transition from one minister to another, everything has happened: first the recovery exams were abolished in ESO, then Alegría has tried to recover them with a moratorium for the sake of consensus with the CCAA and now she has removed them again to comply the indications of the Council of State, which has repressed him, warning him that he cannot allow different autonomous criteria to exist.

But what of course this new decree will allow is that there are different measuring rods depending on the centers, because specific requirements are no longer established. In other words, the decision of whether or not a student passes the course will be made collectively by the evaluation board of the college or institute “at the end of the school year.” It is the teaching team “who is given the ultimate responsibility for the decision on the promotion and qualification of students.”

In summary. Let’s get to the important thing. With how many failures does he pass the course? In Primary, with Lomce there was no failure limit and now neither. In ESO the cap was set at three suspensions with the Lomce and with this royal decree there is no limit. In Baccalaureate it remains the same as before: you can pass the course with a maximum of two pending subjects. And with how many failures do you get the title? In Primary there is no title. In the ESO, the Lomce authorized to give the title with up to two failures. Now there are no limits. In Baccalaureate, with the Lomce you had to have everything approved to obtain the title. A failure is now allowed.

Problems. There are those who criticize that the teachers’ criteria can be very subjective. In addition, there is a single ESO qualification for all students, even if their level is different. For the first time in history, students with special needs who have had “significant” adaptations and have not studied the minimum required for other students will be able to achieve this for the first time in history. It can also be obtained by studying Basic FP, going through a diversification program or, in the case of those over 18 years of age, doing some “extraordinary personalized activities”.

Yes, it is foreseeable that in the short term the percentage of students who do not achieve the title at this stage will decrease (21.2%), although unions such as Csif or Anpe warn that more students will arrive less prepared for Baccalaureate, according to this article from El Mundo.

The advantages. 30% of 15-year-old students have repeated a year at least once and according to the minister, “the dropout rates are increased by this percentage of students.” With this decree, it would be turned in favor of the trust in the teachers, in the continuous evaluation and the collaborative work of the teachers. In other words, promoting an effort based on motivation and not on punishment. They are not misguided. In fact, some experts believe that this controversy is somewhat artificial because evaluation is a matter that involves many elements and with two-thirds of the course already given in person, teachers usually have a good idea of ​​how each student is doing.

In other words, by then, it is already quite clear which students have earned a positive evaluation and which have not.

No consensus in the Autonomous Communities. But up to five regions complain that the royal decree “changes the rules of the game because it lowers the level and the requirement” and they are already studying legal formulas to minimize it. “Respecting the law, we are going to try that the royal decree is not applied, since we consider that it is a direct attack on one of the pillars of the Madrid educational system, such as the merit and effort of the students,” they pointed out, for example, from the Department of Education of the Community of Madrid. Galicia and Castilla y León also “will explore any legal possibility that allows preserving the culture of effort and quality as signs of identity”.

“Although the norm establishes that the Baccalaureate degree can be obtained with a failed subject, we understand that it does not make sense because all subjects contribute to the acquisition of the necessary skills,” they also pointed out in Andalusia. And when it comes to eliminating make-up exams, these communities are confused. His intention was to continue with the extraordinary call this course because “they give another opportunity to students to pass based on their effort and ability.” The rest of the regions, on the contrary, were in favor of eliminating them because they believe that the evaluation should be “continuous” and the student should not risk everything to a single exam. Nobody is clear. At the moment.