An earlier version of this article was published in 2017.

By the early 16th century, the world had been partially mapped. For centuries, various artisans of geography had tried to capture on paper the sinuous shapes of the continents, the elusive appearance of islands, the infinite breadth of the oceans. Those original maps of Asia and Europe are today authentic relics, wonderful works. But incomplete.

It would not be until 1507 when a German cartographer, Martin Waldseemüller, would draw the word “America” ​​on a parchment for the first time in the history of maps. That singular event, marked by the various discoveries that European sailors were reporting on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, opened a new world of possibilities, at all levels. And it completed, in a definitive way, the vision of the planet that the humans of that time had.

Waldseemüller’s map, whose professional performance was carried out under the court of Renato II de Lorraine, a prominent French nobleman of the time, was the first cartographic testimony of both the potential breadth of the American continent and the Pacific Ocean. Although other cartographers had viewed parts of South America and North America thanks to the explorations of various commissioners, the approach total of the new lands were still unknown.

Beyond its beautiful lines, there are two key aspects that give great magnetism and mystery to the work of our German friend: first, the inclusion of “America” as a name to define those lands to which the Europeans had arrived. At that time, Americo Vespucci was a famous man: on his return from his long journey through the now-American continent, Vespucci notified European society that the lands discovered by Columbus were not, as was believed, part of the Indies.



The map in its entirety. (Library of Congress)

“America” ​​would thus appear in the central heart of what is now South America, and that baptism so pregnant with the worldview of the moment determined the identity of those lands forever. But this was not the only mystical contribution of Waldseemüller to world cartography.

At least four or five maps are known to have described the American coasts before the 1507 map. All of them, however, were limited to drawing the vast east coast of both North and South America, as well as the territories from the Caribbean. What Europeans knew about the lands they would later colonize was limited at the time. It must be borne in mind that Columbus’s last voyage dates from 1502, just two years before Vespucci’s return and five years after Waldseemüller’s work.

At that time, information traveled at a slow pace, so the time frame is extremely short. Even more so if we think that the first man who came to the Pacific coast from Europe, Vasco Nunez de Balboa, I would not tread them until 1513! How was Waldseemüller able to consider the existence of the Pacific and the more or less exact shape of the Southern Cone long before the first European reached the other side of the Panamanian isthmus? The matter remains a mystery, while the cartographer’s sources are little known.

The most consistent theory speaks of a privileged access of the German to the secret documents that circulated through the European courts and on the tables of the Papacy. By training, Waldseemüller had contacts within the European high ecclesiastical world, contacts that allowed him to complete the knowledge originally conveyed both by Vespuccio in person and by the descriptions of Columbus. Only in this way could your map have become the landmark it is today.



Designed for a globe. (Christie’s)

Originally published in a book titled Cosmographiae Introductio, an interesting introduction to cosmography, so in vogue then, the map, formally titled Universalis Cosmographia, disappeared until an original copy was discovered in 1901 in southern Germany. That specimen is the only one that still survives today, and was acquired (and exhibited) by the Library of Congress the United States in 2003. However, there are other do you copy, not original.

The last unique aspect of Waldseemüller’s map is its finalist character: the cartographer designed it to be glued to wooden globes. That is, he was one of the first whose mere ideation already discounted the spherical shape of the Earth. In this way, specific copies were made to be pasted into illustrative balloons.

One of these was auctioned by Christie’s five years ago, a matter that brought the German cartographer’s map back to the present day. Its unique character, its mystery still to be solved, its landmark both in relation to the word “America”, which would finally settle in the popular heritage, as well as in the description of the Pacific and its obvious aesthetic appeal make it a coveted piece. Who knows, if you have a chest full of gold and you want to have a piece of history hanging on your wall, maybe you can buy it.