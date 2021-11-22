There is a little less than a month until the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way HomeBut the details of the new movie of one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are happening like a whirlwind. From the publication of the official trailers of the film, until the filtering of the next one this weekend, the great secrets of the Christmas premiere are being revealed one by one; among them the confirmation of a villain that we were all waiting for. Now, too, with a new promotional ad starring Doctor Octopus.

In a short time of promotional footage, we can see one of the scenes broadcast in the second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) fighting Peter Parker in the middle of a bridge. “Hello Peter”says the professor to a surprised Spider-Man. So far as seen in the first installment. “I know you?”asks a surprised Parker.

The first trailers went directly to conversations in which both characters already assumed that they were part of two different multiverses. In the case of promotional ad, it is insisted on the previous moments: neither Doctor Octopus nor Spider-Man know what is happening. “Do you think your new fancy suit will save you?“the professor asks a trapped Peter Parker.

Recall that for Doctor Octopus, Peter Parker wore the Tobey Maguire costume. Tom Holland, however, is already sporting the Iron Spider one that includes spider legs. “It seems we have competition“says the doctor when he sees Peter’s legs. It is, in fact, something he had not faced before and worthy rivals to the professor’s tentacles. the regained power of the AI ​​from the Doctor’s tentacles. Octopus only knew Peter’s identity moments before he died – apparently – in Spider-man 2 and after overcoming the power that his limbs had over him. In the trailers it can be seen that Octopus recognizes that the Peter he is fighting is not “his” Peter, indicating that the tentacles are back and in top form.

In any case, that Marvel and Sony use Doctor Octopus as one of the main protagonists for the promotional campaign of the film, shows the importance of the character. His return to the Spider-Man movies was one of the first confirmed by both the House of Ideas, as by Alfred Molina himself. Octupus has been, and will be, one of the fandom’s most beloved villains and also one of the deadliest for Spider-Man.

Be that as it may, we still have to wait until next December 17 for the theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Homecoming. The countdown begins to find out more details about Doctor Octopus, Spider-Man and the rest of the expected villains.