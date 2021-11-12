The recent celebration of COP26 in Glasgow has resulted in a pact between numerous nations and car manufacturers to put an end to the polluting vehicle. But not everything is what it seems.

In the last hours we have been able to witness in the media information related to the agreement reached between a good part of the main players in the automotive sector in relation to what should be the end of the vehicle with a combustion engine in the world and, especially , in Europe.

The predominant headline is that the aforementioned heat engine car already has an expiration date as a result of the agreement reached in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change held this week in Glasgow (COP26).

The agreement has not been signed by Germany, France, the United States, China and Japan

Said agreement establishes that in 2040 only 100% electric vehicles will be able to be sold, even ahead of 2035 in the main international automobile markets. However, there are many other nuances that are essential to fully understand the real implications of such an agreement.

Non-binding agreement

The first and most important thing is that the agreement signed by a total of 31 countries, 11 car manufacturers, 27 fleet owners and 38 regional authorities, among which are Catalonia and Barcelona, it is not binding but simply a formal statement of intent.

This agreement refers to the termination of the vehicles with gasoline and diesel engines, but also hybrids and those powered by gas, since all of them emit gases and polluting particles to a greater or lesser extent.

Now, in addition to the important detail that the agreement is not binding, it is important to highlight that this has not been signed by the countries of the main automotive markets of the world, that is to say, Germany, France, the United States, China and Japan, although yes by others like Great Britain and Canada.

Spain does not sign the agreement

Another important aspect to take into account is that Spain has been one of the countries that has resigned from signing the pact despite firmly supporting the position of the European Union, arguing that said requirement has already been included in the Climate Change Law approved months ago in our country.

«They are declarations of intent on objectives that, in the case of Spain, are already included in an approved government law and sanctioned by Parliament ”, explains the executive.

On the other hand, the brands that have committed to selling only 100% electric vehicles by 2040 are Ford, General Motors, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover and BYD. The rest, to a greater or lesser extent, are still waiting for the evolution of the market and technologies such as synthetic fuels before anticipating the end of the combustion engine.

In relation to this last point and the previous ones, the European Union has reiterated the objective that all vehicles circulating in its territory in 2050 are zero emissions.