The Eternals was one of the Marvel movies that hit theaters in 2021. It was directed by Chloé Zhao, and apparently it was going to have a different ending.

During the pandemic, Marvel Studios decided to bet on theatrical releases with several of its films. One of them was Los Eternos, which had generated a lot of expectation among fans due to its surprising history and its cast made up of renowned stars. Behind this creation was Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar. Recently, the filmmaker revealed that the film was going to have another ending.

Chloé Zhao, who became the Oscar winner in the Best Director category, had a lot of ideas for Los Eternos. The film not only had the creativity of the filmmaker, but also a great talent on the part of its interpreters. Among the cast stood out Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Harry Styles, among others. As expected, this new proposal from the Marvel Cinematic Universe received good reviews and could even launch new projects in the future.

The original ending

During an interview with Empire Magazine, Chloé Zhao revealed that The Eternals was going to have a very different ending. «I have never made a movie where the ending is what I wrote. Editing is a third of the process of making a movie, and when you show it to people, that’s when you find the end. I don’t think I’ve made a single movie where the beginning and ending are the same as the script, this happens because the scenes are fluid while we are shooting. And we actually had another ending that was really bleak. Bleak. I didn’t hate it, because I’m used to more melancholic movies. But I don’t think the public liked it ”, explained.

“It used to end up with everyone on the ship, with their minds wiped and just going to another planet, like The Twilight Zone. I remember when it changed to black, everyone said: ‘I don’t know what to do’ “, explained the filmmaker about the original ending of Los Eternos. However, this closure was totally change and opened the doors for new projects: “It’s the MCU, and you want to be excited for what’s next.”

Los Eternos will be available on January 12, 2022 for all Disney + users. If you still do not have your subscription you can do it at this link.