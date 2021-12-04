For a television series to become a world-class phenomenon, in which the talent of its creatives and the connection with millions of people come together, it is not something easy or common, of course. So much The X-Files (Chris Carter, since 1993) as Lost (JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber, 2004-2010) and Game of Thrones (David Benioff and DB Weiss, 2011-2019) achieved that status, helped by the rise of the Internet. And the same has happened, although without the same stratospheric level of repercussion, to The Money Heist (Álex Pina, 2017-2021).

This stupendous Spanish fiction, a very vivid and intriguing thriller of robberies whose managers finally understood that television stories could not be told with the usual simplicity after the cinematographic perspective entered their field on the other side of the ocean, jumped from the state channel Antena 3 to the Netflix platform, and that was the boom, to the point that, for example, the famous American writer Stephen King, to whom we owe wonders as The glow (1977), Item (1986) or Misery (1987), one of his followers declares himself.

The great audiovisual show of ‘La casa de papel’ does not lose steam

Netflix

But everything comes to an end, and The Money HeistWhat good times he has made us go through and so many emotions he has given us in his five seasons, ends today with the second volume of the fifth. Without wasting time from minute one, be clear. His intense boot sequence It surprises us first with some unforeseen but indisputably beautiful images and plunges us fully into the tragic tessitura with which the previous chapter ends, re-engaging in its suspense immediately, with an efficiency that is one of its greatest virtues.

Another one is its elaborate visual planning and complicated assembly, whose enviable rhythm is owed by Álex Pina (White lines) in these times to Luis Miguel González Bedmar (Red sky), Raúl Mora (Vis a vis) and Patricia Rubio (idem), with and without the voice in off from Tokio (Úrsula Corberó) and supported by luxury by the powerful soundtrack by Iván Martínez Lacámara and Manel Santisteban (The jetty), who does not skimp on choruses. And, thinking that these are the last times that we will see the titles with the song “My Life Is Going On”, by Cecilia Krull, we feel sadness and expectation at the same time.

In case it wasn’t obvious enough by now, Najwa Nimri’s Alicia Sierra (The method) again proves that it is one of the best and most challenging characters that we have met in The Money Heist, and gives the wonderful reply to Professor Álvaro Morte (Tell me how it happened) and his wit and a vicious tongue that we would never want him to shut up about. And that taking into account that the dialogues by Álex Pina, the regulars Javier Gómez Santander and Esther Martínez Lobato and others they always sparkle based on good.

An exciting ending that plays the hardest yet

Netflix

From the unpredictable twists We can also continue to speak as one of the manifest merits in the last bars of this Netflix series, which, together with all the audiovisual equipment, ensures the absolute attention of the viewers episode by episode until the final closure of the plot. And, if the previous seasons were fast-paced, the fifth gives almost no respite; only, at most, during flashbacks that provide context to the preparation of the protagonists’ plan, which continues to unfold, and in some isolated scenes.

However, at a certain point we discovered that what seemed like additions so as not to waste Pedro Alonso’s great Berlin (The unknown) fit perfectly with the premise of not including any superfluous element in the scripts, which adds a new dimension to The Money Heist. On the other hand, the capacity of this so that what appears on the screen is exposed in the most vehement way possible, but without excesses, and that the public feels a viscerality and a tension of great firmness and, thus, the pure hypnosis of talented narrative We don’t miss her in the final five chapters either.

Play the hardest yet so that the characters get out of the troubles in which the scriptwriters have put them, in the way of Dexter (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013) and its sequel, Dexter: New Blood (Clyde Phillips, 2021), it is a frankly reckless decision, and dangerous if someone else was at the wheel without the lucidity of Álex Pina. And this is verbalized even by those who would least expect it, as the essence of some of these interesting and passionate fictional beings, whom they provide for us a credible and exciting outing that leaves us most satisfied. Beautiful ciao.