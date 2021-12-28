‘Don’t look up’ is one of the movies of the moment. Like it more or less, everyone is talking about the latest feature film by Adam McKay for Netflix. One of the most talked about is its outcome, and now its director and screenwriter has wanted to explain different aspects of it in an interesting talk he has had with Variety.

Watch out for movie SPOILERS from here on

McKay was clear from the outset that he wanted to do without the “happy ending guaranteed“what the public is used to and what they wanted “break the traditional three-act Hollywood structure we know so well“, which means that in the case of ‘Don’t look up’ we can talk about three different endings.

The Last Supper

The filmmaker himself acknowledges that “the hardest part of the movie was the change in tone in the last 20 minutesIt is then where the character of Timothée Chalamet, who represents faith in the film and with its inclusion “the team feels complete“.

He is one of the actors in the final scene in which several characters share a dinner. McKay revealed that one of the most unforgettable phrases of ‘Don’t look up’ It was Leonardo DiCaprio’s idea -Refers to that of “The point is, actually … We actually had it, didn’t we? Well if you think about it“-, who during a break in filming commented that he believed his character should say something at that moment. Of course, he was about to not appear in the final cut:

We were very afraid of him in the editing room, because he got deep into us. We didn’t even have it on set for a while. And then towards the end, we think, ‘You know what? We have to test that line. And it was the biggest possible punch to the stomach.

That scene in question initially ended with a fade to black instead of watching it all get destroyed, but the visual effects supervisor showed McKay what it would look like and his reaction was clear: “That is very powerful, I think we have to try it“.

The touch-ups were constant until I find the right touch, because “How far do you go Are we going too far? We wanted to feel sad but not be traumatized. In plan, I want you to cry, but not to cry uncontrollably“.

Devoured





Nor did the author of ‘The great bet’ by the first post-credits scene in which he shows what happens to those people who manage to escape from Earth in time. 22,740 years later they wake up on a new planet, with some casualties but more survivors than expected. It is then that a strange creature ends up devouring Meryl streep, as previously predicted. In this regard, the director commented the following:

We were shooting the scene with Mark Rylance, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill in the BASH control room during the second pitch. I was like, “We should play with this, why don’t you guys talk about something? You never know, something might come up. And Meryl, who’s really good at improvising, says,” I want to know how I’m going to die.

After thinking about it, he ended up deciding that was going to be eaten by a bronteroc. So much liked the occurrence that Mckay decided that “We should end up with her getting eaten by a bronterocAnd so it turned out. In this regard, McKay asks himself the following question:

Does that mean that everyone in the ships is eaten by the bronterocs? In fact, yes, I think so.

The last man on earth





Finally, McKay was clear that “I wanted to challenge the audience, but I didn’t want them to get up from their seats and attack me“, so that the icing was missing so that not everything was a downturn. It was then that he thought “What if Jason Orlean, who is arguably the most despicable person in the movie, was the last person on Earth?“.

The scene was shot in the garage of McKay’s production company and since it was very cold, the filmmaker made an unusual promise to Jonah Hill:

I said, “Jonah, I’ve never done this, but if we get it in one take, I won’t do another.” Then I went behind the monitor and was like “I shouldn’t have said that.” Because I always do a second or third take. And then Jonah improvised the “I’m the last man on Earth. Everything is in dust. Don’t forget to like and subscribe. I’ll be around here”

And the director of ‘The Vice of Power’ kept his promise, as he was very amused by Hill’s contribution. Finally, McKay stressed that the scene in question is A tribute to a mythical episode of ‘The Twilight Zone’ and is recognized as a lover of post-credits scenes: “I like these little scenes at the end of the credits, although it depends on the movie“.