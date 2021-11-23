Apparently, a secret agreement between Microsoft and Qualcomm prevents Windows from being installed natively on Mac M1s.

The arrival of Apple’s M1 chips has revolutionized the market, but it is a big change from what we had previously. Apple chips have a different architecture than Intel, which makes installing Windows on Macs with M1 is not officially possible by not offering Microsoft a commercial version of Windows for ARM.

There is a native version of Windows for ARM processors like Apple’s M1s, however Microsoft does not offer it to the public, and now we know why. According informs XDA, Microsoft and Qualcomm have a secret agreement special exclusivity that guarantees that the company’s ARM chips are the only ones with native Windows support. However, this agreement could be coming to an end.

Soon we could have native Windows on the Mac M1

Although it is unknown when exactly this agreement will end, XDA say what expected to come to an end very soon. This agreement arises due to a close relationship between Qualcomm and Microsoft in the development of Windows for ARM.

“Windows on ARM was first announced by Microsoft and Qualcomm in 2016. It was a big problem, since the important thing that separated it from the failed Windows RT was that it would be able to emulate x86 applications. The devices were announced a year later and began shipping shortly thereafter.“.

Currently Windows can only be run on Mac M1s using a virtual machineHowever, the end of this agreement could allow Windows to run natively on Macs with Apple Silicon processors.

Macs with M1s Proves to Run Windows 10 Faster Than Surface Pro X

For years Apple has offered its users Boot Camp, an easy way to install Windows on Macs, but the company already warned long ago that depended on Microsoft to offer something similar on their Mac M1s. Now we know that Qualcomm has exclusivity, despite the fact that until 2023 they will not have a competitor to the M1.

Related topics: Mac

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe