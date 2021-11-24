While it is true that the doubt is around the terminals to which this new update will arrive, although for the moment the list is quite long. The thing is that the vast majority of them are only available for purchase in the Asian country. In Spanish territory they are few will receive it . Two of them are the latest launches of the firm in Spain, which bring factory built EMUI 12.

However, in August of this year 2021 the brand announced the arrival of the new version. This update is intended for those smartphones that will not receive the HarmonyOS operating system. This event means that the company will continue to develop its layer. In fact, the EMUI 12 beta program is now available globally.

In regards to the beta. Only five terminals can download the test of the new version. Luckily, these can be obtained in the Peninsula through the company’s website. The complete list of Huawei that allow you to enjoy the beta is:

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro Plus

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Some of its novelties

During the presentation of EMUI 12 some of the news that this update will bring with it were made public. Among them stands out a completely redesigned interface and focused solely on three colors: black, white and blue. These span virtually every element of the system, giving the phone a new, yet simple look.

Another of its additions that is quite interesting is its new control panel. From which you can access a wide multitude of quick settings. In this sense, it drinks from HarmonyOS, since you can not only easily control certain settings, but also keep connected multiple devices together. So you can project your mobile screen with a television or transfer files to a laptop.

This is just a sneak peek, but if you want enjoy in your own hands All the new functions that EMUI 12 is accompanied by, you will have to get one of the fresh ones out of the oven. Especially the Huawei Nova 8i is reduced to 300 euros on Amazon due to Black Friday. A special occasion for a special reason.