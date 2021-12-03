LaSalud.mx .-The International Day of Persons with Disabilities it was declared in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly through resolution 47/3. The objective is to promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities in all areas of society and development, as well as to raise awareness about their situation in all aspects of political, social, economic and cultural life.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was approved in 2006 and has managed to prioritize the rights and well-being of these people in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other international development frameworks, such as the Sendai Framework for the Reduction of Disability. Disaster Risk, the Charter on the Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action, the New Urban Agenda, and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development.

Each year it aims to help understand issues related to disability, the rights of people with disabilities and the benefits that would derive from the integration of these people in each and every aspect of political, social and economic life. and culture of their communities.

The term disabled is used to define a physical or mental impairment, such as sensory, cognitive, or intellectual disability, mental illness, or various types of chronic illnesses. People with disabilities, the “world’s largest minority”, tend to have fewer economic opportunities, worse access to education, and higher poverty rates.

For this reason, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights issued the “Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities”, Which aims to: promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, and promote respect for their inherent dignity, also underlines that disability is an evolutionary concept “The result of the interaction of people with dysfunctions and of attitude and environmental problems that undermine their participation in society.“

Similarly, it adopts a broad classification of people with disabilities and reaffirms that all people with all types of disabilities should be able to enjoy all human rights and fundamental freedoms.

In 2018, the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, launched the “UN Fundamental Report on Disability and Development, 2018. Realizing the SDGs by, for and with People with Disabilities”, which represents the first United Nations system-wide effort to examine disability and disability. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), of the 2030 Agenda at the global level so that the report examines data, policies and programs and identifies good practices; and uses the evidence it reviewed to outline recommended actions to advance the realization of the SDGs for people with disabilities.

It is important to highlight that disability is a condition that affects the standard of living of an individual or a group. The term is used to define a physical or mental impairment, such as sensory, cognitive, or intellectual disability, mental illness, or various types of chronic illnesses.

It is widely demonstrated that, once the obstacles to the integration of disabled people are removed, they can participate actively and productively in the social and economic life of their communities. For this reason, it is necessary to eliminate the barriers to assimilation of the disabled into society.

For this reason, the 2030 Agenda is committed to leaving no one behind. People with disabilities, as beneficiaries and agents of change, can accelerate progress towards inclusive and sustainable development, as well as promote resilient societies for all, including the areas of disaster risk reduction and humanitarian action, as well as urban Development. Governments, people with disabilities and their representative organizations, academic institutions and the private sector need to work together to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

DZ