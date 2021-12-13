The Mexican singer, Vicente Fernández, died at the age of 81 (Photo: REUTERS / Eliana Aponte)

Vicente Fernandez passed away this morning at 81 years old. His musical legacy is undeniable and his voice will resonate in the memory of many Mexicans. The artist was part of the rojiblanca family due to his outstanding fondness for all of the Chivas.

The Guadalajara club posted a message on their social networks with which they gave the last goodbye to one of the most important exponents of the ranchero genre in recent years.

“Tapatío, the most Rojiblanco heart and one of the greatest interpreters of Mexican music. Today you leave us, but we will always remember you as a great ”

Later, through their own social networks, Chivas posted another photograph of the Charro de México with a white bow and where it read “Forever the King”, accompanied by the description “Here among us, you will always remain the King”, as a reference to the song performed by the Chente.

In this way, the Chivas team fired the singer (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

In the Mexican soccer sector, the Mexican team He also joined the penalty and published a message on his social networks:

“And you will continue to be ‘The King …’ Thank you for your music and the voice that will always accompany all Mexicans. Rest in peace, Vicente Fernández. “

Olergi Group, owners of Atlas and Santos Laguna, also offered his condolences to the Fernández family after the news broke. “The group Olergi Sports joins the grief that the Fernández family is facing in the face of the sensitive death of Don Vicente Fernández. We send our deepest condolences to family and friends. Rest in peace”.

Vicente Fernández always announced his support for the team (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Vicente Fernandez He showed his affection for the Jalisco painting in each concert he offered. In the tribute song to the capital of Jalisco “Guadalajara”, he always shouted “Up the Chivas”, I scream that is also part of the audio in the Akron Stadium when the team of his loves disputes matches at home.

Being one of the highest representatives of his genre and a faithful follower of the Flock, Vicente Fernandez He promised at his last concert in Guadalajara, to compose a song for what was the team of his loves.

In October 2019, the singer-songwriter held his last public concert at La Perla de Occidente, and after performing “El Rey”, He made such a promise that he could no longer fulfill.

Chente was one of the most loyal fans of the Guadalajara team (Entravision)

In 2019, Isaac Bruzuela, Chivas player, visited the interpreter of “Beautiful darling” at Rancho Los 3 Potrillos. The cone has always openly admitted that he is a fan of the music of Charro de Huentitán, prior to a National Classic.

In early 2020, Juan Jose Macías belonged to the set of Chiverío and announced on his social networks that he had visited the interpreter of “La Diferencia”, at his residence in “Los 3 Potrillos”

Mexico continues to be shocked by the loss of two enigmatic stars of the country’s artistic world. Carmelite Salinas He perished on December 9 and this Sunday morning, Fernández died after spending a long period in a hospital in the capital of Jalisco.

However, both stars, in addition to sharing a great friendship within the artistic world, had in common their fondness for the whole of Guadalajara. The actress and the singer repeatedly noted their preference for the Champion. Even in roles played by Salinas he demonstrated his passion.

