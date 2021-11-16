On November 5, Monsignor Darío de Jesús Monsalve and the Catholic Church published that the guerrilla group Eln had contacted them in order to confirm the death of the former mayor of Alto Baudo, Chocó, Tulio Mosquera Asprilla, in addition, they asked the institution religious receiving the body of the politician who lasted two years in captivity.

“The Church of Chocó and the region cry out for the life and freedom of people in the power of armed groups. TONow the ELN asks that we receive the location of the corpse of TULIO MOSQUERA ASPRILLA, kidnapped since August 24, 2019 and who would have drowned in the passage of a swollen river”, Informed the Archbishop of Cali.

Therefore, this November 15 was the one between the remains of the victim and the reactions in networks of some people did not wait. One of the first to speak out was President Iván Duque who assured that this situation is a sign of the “barbarism” of the armed group.

“The ELN once again shows its barbarism, its terrorism and its absolute degradation with the vile assassination of Tulio Mosquera. They want to appear “humanitarians” by handing over his body, but it is clear that his death is derived from his macabre kidnapping.”, Wrote the president.

Another member of the National Government who wrote a message about the murder of Mosquera and the delivery of the body that came with a message that said “Everything OK. Whole body ”, it was Defense Minister Diego Molano that in the same sense of the message of the president of the nation commented that this is not a humanitarian act but “an example of the cruelty of this group”, for which he ruled that from his position he will continue to fight the ELN.

“The ELN returns the lifeless body of the former mayor of Alto Baudo, Tulio Mosquera as a humanitarian gesture and it is not, on the contrary, it is a sign of the cruelty of this group of drug traffickers and murderers. We will fight this symbol of evil relentlessly, those responsible will pay”, Stated the head of the Defense portfolio.

For his part, the Commissioner for Peace, Juan Camilo Restrepo, in a short video that he posted on his Twitter asked the group to stop acts of violence and recalled that the former mayor died in captivity so there is no feeling of gratitude for the delivery of the group.

“You cannot have a feeling of gratitude with the #Eln for the delivery of the remains of Mr. Tulio Mosquera, former mayor of Alto Baudo”The message that accompanies the commissioner’s video, which lasts less than a minute, reads.

The reactions of the members of the government cabinet were joined by the message from the journalist Salud Hernández, who extended her condolences to the family of the former president of Alto Baudo.

“Thanks to the bishop of Itsmina, Martha Cárdenas recovered her husband’s remains. Tulio Mosquera suffered two years of kidnapping at the hands of the ELN and they returned him dead because they could not pay the ransom. I am very sorry for his wife and 5 children. May god help you”Hernández stated on his social networks.

As for the Mosquera family, the sister spoke a few short words in which she revealed her sadness and assured that although they had hope of seeing him alive again in the background, they feel satisfied at least being able to bury his remains.

“We feel satisfaction because We know that we are going to give Cristina a burial to my brother. You have to be more tolerant in these situations and be calm and wait. Think of God because He is the one who commands everything ”, Belén Mosquera pointed out to RCN Radio.

KEEP READING

They report a new massacre in Ciudad Bolívar, Antioquia: there were three victims