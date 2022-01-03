Christmas is already facing its final stretch with the last preparations for Twelfth Night, and it’s time to do the final review of the gift list. If you still have some details to buy, or maybe you are thinking of giving yourself something, a cookbook or gastronomy It is always a good option that also adapts to all types of audiences.

To make it a little easier for you or inspire you in your search, we propose below a selection of the titles published in the recently ended year that we liked the most. The culinary publishing world is still in top shape and many new works have hit the market in 2021; no doubt we will miss many great titles, but we can attest that the books mentioned are really worth it.

The 100 great dishes of Spanish cuisine, by Carlos Díaz Güell

A great initiative the journalist Diaz Güell that, last year, he wrote to 60 food critics and journalists in Spain asking them to choose from a selection of 159 recipes the 100 that, in his opinion, were most representative of the whole of Spanish gastronomy.

He has participated also Direct to the Palate, which we thank him for, and the book is very interesting, for all the historical work around the origin of each recipe and its most iconic preparation. It is also very worthwhile for the reinterpretations that current chefs make of the historical cookbook under the perspectives and trends of today.

A book already essential in any gastronomic library worth its salt, and to which to revise countless times.





The 100 great dishes of Spanish cuisine (Cocina T)

Recipes from Empty Spain, by Pilar Pozuelo

For Miguel Ayuso who was able to interview Pozuelo on the occasion of the publication, the work is a bit ambitious in its presentation, but it does not detract from its value and interest, especially for those seeking to delve into the most popular cuisine and explore the roots of our culinary culture.

“Although the title seems to me more marketing than anything else, this cookbook of popular food from the interior of Spain has very interesting recipes, especially those that its author has compiled of the family legacy. It is also a very well edited book, with information on the origin of each recipe.

He does not discover the wheel, but it is a book to which I will surely return in search of ideas or to support information. “In short, a more than recommended title to remember this valuable kitchen and not to be forgotten.





Recipes from emptied Spain (F. COLLECTION)

Latin America Gastronomy, by Virgilio Martínez

This is the last great monumental work from the chef from Lima, a great representative of the new generation of Peruvian chefs, who compiles the best of the Latin American cookbook. Like all the books in this series of Phaidon, it is superbly well edited and the recipes are very careful, written with detail and precision.

In Spain we are lucky to have a large Latin American community and almost all the ingredients in the book can be found easily, so there are no excuses to get down to business. A book to get lost and travel for its universe of flavors, colors and aromas.





ESP Latin America Gastronomy (FOOD-COOK)

Supersimples desserts, by Pamela Rodríguez

Our former colleague and blogger Onefinger once again sweetens our culinary library with its second publication, a book that the entire team at Direct to the Palate agrees to recommend. With photographs that conquer at first glance, as Rodríguez is already accustomed to us, his recipes seem at the same time worthy of a professional as affordable for any hobbyist, and they are, without deception.

The author selects and reviews in detail each recipe that she proposes to us for make sure they come out for realHe knows how to explain himself well and is an inspiration for those who still feel somewhat clumsy in the world of pastry.

The tres leches flan that we already share here is just a example of delicacies that can get out of our hands with this cookbook, and with minimal effort.





Delicious cooking every day: Velocity Spoon, by Rosa Ardá

Velocity Cuchara is the name of one of the most veteran blogs on the net and the first in Spanish dedicated to cook with Thermomix; Many newbies to this robot have learned to take advantage of it by discovering its publications, and we can almost say that it has become a great ambassador of its virtues.

After its first publication on paper, in 2021 it has released a new book, which Pakus recommended without hesitation. “The author Rosa Ardá is a veteran expert in the use of the Thermomix and offers us a perfect manual for get out of the routine and eat delicious daily without complicating life too much. The book contains a good compilation of recipes cooked with the help of the Thermomix including starters, main dishes and desserts. “





Cook Rich Every Day: Speed ​​Spoon

The elements of bread, by Beatriz Echeverría

Echeverría is an example of the new generation of artisan bakers who are in love with their craft and who they have valued the quality of the bread “for real”, from sourdough and slow fermentations, signature recipes and flours with quality cereals. In Direct to the Palate We have been lucky enough to enjoy the products that come out of their ovens on more than one occasion, and their premises are always a place worth visiting.

Before launching his own workshop, Echeverría led a cooking school, and that didactic work continues now in writing. For Jaime de las Heras, the person in charge of El Horno de Babette has released a fairly didactic book with many recipes that are accessible, in which in addition to explaining those elementary basics of bread, it allows us to know why it can fail us.





The elements of bread: Everything you need to know to make good bread at home

The Art of Making Cheese, by David Asher

The pandemic ended up unleashing the fever for the DIY world (do it yourself), homemade bread, jams and preserves, fermented foods and yogurt. The cheese world It is perhaps more complicated to begin with for newbies, but this book opens the doors to any cheese lover to start making their own products at home.

De las Heras tells us that “it is a manual for making cheese at home, with which I have not yet dared, but it opens the ban on how to make countless cheeses at home, —also butters and kefires— and that shows that make domestic cheese without spending a dough or without having very expensive elements it is possible. In 2022 I hope to give the bell with some of them; for now we will have to wait. “





The art of making cheese (The illustrated ones)

The naked room, by Abel Valverde

Sometimes we forget that gastronomy, cooking and eating are much more than an infinite list of recipes, and culinary literature contains enriching works that can also catch those who are not so interested in putting on the apron. Jaime de las Heras Thus he recommends the latest title by Abel Valverde, who has already won over the critics with his first work.

“It is not a cookbook, and it is not a book about cooks, but it is about gastronomy. Now a sommelier in 1911, Abel valverde He is one of the best maîtres in Spain – his time at Santceloni is essential – and in it he explains the ins and outs of the profession so that being a waiter is an art. It is entertaining, it is didactic and if someone is a hotelier, they should read it. “





The naked room: The knowledge, resources and reflections to become a perfect room manager (Essay)

Understanding wine, by Ferrán Centelles

Under the same idea as the previous one, we find the titles focused on the wine world, great unknown to most of the public. De las Heras recommends this book for those who are interested or curious to understand the current panorama of this universe in Spain.

“Another proper name for native wine. Eternal sommelier at El Bulli. It is an essay that does not overwhelm, that talks about the past, present and future of wine; talks about mistakes and talks about successes; talks about where we are now and, about everything, open a door to discussion no longer consider certain attitudes as ‘the word of God’. Those who like wine will open their eyes; Whoever doesn’t like it or doesn’t get the point will be interested in the entertaining way of telling it. “





Understanding wine: Almost everything that you had not yet been told about Spanish wines (Essay)

The Banquets of Asterix, by Thibaud Villanova

In our case it was a surprise gift that Santa Claus left under the tree, because we did not have the latest Villanova publication on our radar, an author already known in the geek world for his fabulous cookbooks inspired by imaginary and fantasy worlds. If he already dazzled us with ‘Gastronogeek’, his latest work recreating dishes from the universe of the invincible Gauls has made us completely in love.

It will be received with passion by those of us who grew up reading – and rereading a thousand times – the adventures of Asterix and company, but it can also appeal to anyone looking for different and original recipes, with a fun touch and historical scraps. As always, the author does an excellent job of taking us back to those worlds and those stories, remembering characters and linking them with the cuisine that appears on the pages of his comics, or imagining what they might have eaten. The recipes are adapted to the current kitchen and they are perfectly achievable today.





The Banquets of Asterix

The kitchen of your life: 950 easy, fast and healthy recipes, by Karlos Arguiñano

The famous chef returns home for Christmas like nougat, and this year he encourages us to continue enjoying home cooking with a new recipe book that compiles nothing less than 950 extremely varied recipes and suitable for all levels.

On this occasion he wanted to focus not only on affordable, practical and everyday dishes, they are also recipes that are increasingly committed to a healthy nutrition and balanced with relatively fast elaborations, adapted to today’s rhythms. Arguiñano is a bookstore classic that never fails.





The kitchen of your life: 950 easy, quick and healthy recipes (Kitchen Planet)

