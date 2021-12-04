One of the most successful functions on a mobile phone is related to the photographic section. Brands are promoting it more and more in new launches and many users it is an aspect that they value above the rest, the have a good camera. So it’s no wonder the steady rise of photo retouching apps.

Either on iOS or Android, we have an extensive catalog, with alternatives for all tastes and needs. And for that reason, we are going to list a series of apps with which to edit our photos and give them a different touch. They are not all, but they are some of the most interesting that we can find for the iOS and Android operating systems.

Adobe Photoshop Camera

Adobe Photoshop Camera or PS Camera is one of the last to arrive but at the same time, one of the most interesting. It allows adding effects to photos, but not the classic filters that we all know. With Adobe Photoshop Camera we can add effects, change skies and everything from the same mobile application, achieving a more than satisfactory result.

Adobe Photoshop Camera

Zoetropic

A really curious application is Zoetropic. A retouching application for photos that what allows is that these come to have life. We can generate movement effects in the photos so that one area remains immobile and another begins to resemble a video and all at the stroke of a few clips. And in the photos, although it is not seen, the water and the clouds have movement.

Zoetropic

Polarr

Another well-known application is Polarr, a tool for adding effects in the form of selective masks, using different tools. (brushes, radial, gradients, colors, luminances …). With Polarr we can retouch the temperature, intensity, exposure, sharpness, saturation or contrast and then share the result easily.

Polarr

VSCO

How could it be otherwise, one of the first applications that we are going to add to this list is the one known to all VSCOs. This application is between the most downloaded and he has made his name common in the most used hashtags on Instagram thanks to the large number of default filters that it includes. Also now, VSCO also allows us to edit video, although yes, in its paid version.

VSCO

Snapseed

Another of the most complete editing software that we can find in the application market is the one developed by Google, Snapseed. It allows us an infinity of editing options, including eliminating spots, applying filters or selective settings and all this from a clean and very intuitive interface.

Snapseed

Adobe Lightroom – Photo Editor

This application is the mobile version of Adobe’s editing software and like this one, it offers us endless adjustments, filters and tools available, all this in addition, keeping really well the final quality of the images after processing.

Adobe Lightroom – Photo Editor

Adobe Photoshop Express

We continue with another Adobe tool which is this light version of Adobe Photoshop Always, but in a mobile version. Logically it does not offer as many possibilities as the original, but the tools it contains give us the possibility of practicing a quick retouch and with very interesting results. Another point in its favor is that it allows editing of files in RAW format.

Adobe Photoshop Express

After focus

After Focus is an application that stands out for having a special feature beyond what we have seen in the rest of the mentioned apps. It allows us to blur images to our liking and create a blur effect and it does so thanks to its simple and intuitive interface. Also, unlike the rest of the editors we have seen, it is much less heavy.

After focus

Pixlr

Another classic application already in these matters and that also comes from a desktop version is Pixlr. In it, in addition to adjustments and editing, we can create collages with multiple photos or add artistic filters to give your photos an image of painterly styles (such as pencil or ink drawing).

Pixlr

Google Photos

A classic app that we can find in both operating systems it’s Google Photos. Whether on iOS or on Android, Photos not only allows us to keep our photos in the cloud, but also allows us to retouch them with different effects. And it is okay that unlimited storage is over, but it is still basic for many.

Google Photos

Afterlight

Finally we have Afterlight, an app that was born on iOS but whose good response from the public ended up landing it on Android. Afterlight includes 59 different default filters, 66 textures and 77 frames.