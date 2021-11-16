The Elder Scrolls VI and other Bethesda franchises would be exclusive to Microsoft

The Elder Scrolls VI could be an Xbox and PC exclusive, Phil Spencer hinted in an interview. All the details, here!

Since Microsoft I buy Bethesda, franchises like Wolfenstein, Doom and The Evil Within entered into suspicion of exclusivity of platforms Microsoft. In particular, with The Elder Scrolls VI, it seems that it will finally be an exclusive of Xbox and Pc.

Has been Phil Spencer, one of the most responsible for Xbox, who suggested in an interview that the expected sixth installment of The Elder Scrolls will be exclusive to Microsoft. However, it clarifies that it is a decision that “It does not intend to punish any other platform”, but rather create a “Complete package” for users of Xbox.

The Elder Scrolls VI on Xbox and PC?

“To be on Xbox, I want us to be able to offer the full package of what we have. And that would be true when I think of The Elder Scrolls VI “ said Spencer. “That would be true when I think of any of our franchises” added. This last sentence could also mean that other licenses for Bethesda What The Evil Within, Doom or Wolfenstein pass into the exclusive hands of Microsoft. Video games like Deathloop or Ghostwire Tokyo, signed multiplatform contracts that will be fulfilled, but their future as exclusive or multiplatform is still uncertain.

Previously, Pete hines from Bethesda I declare that Starfield, the long-awaited space RPG, will launch on consoles Xbox, Pc and PlayStation. However, a well-known insider reported that it is a video game exclusive to Xbox like The Elder Scrolls VI. Also, on the rumored exclusivity of TES VI on platforms Microsoft, Phil Spencer previously said they don’t need to launch the RPG on Playstation 5 to recoup the investment. The acquisition of Bethesda “It was not made to take games away from another player base” clarified, although the company believes that “Where are people going to play and the number of devices we have, and that we have xCloud, PC, Gamepass and our consoles, and we do not need to sell on other platforms other than those that we support so that the investment pays off”.

