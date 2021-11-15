The Elder Scrolls It has been a multiplatform franchise, however, it seems that this will no longer be the case. Although the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft could be a great indication of the above, Phil Spencer’s philosophy of “not believing in exclusives” held a possibility that some ZeniMax Media titles would continue to reach other platforms. However, the Xbox CEO made it clear in an interview for GQ from United Kingdom, that the sequel to Skyrim will be distributed similarly to Starfield, another set of Bethesda which will also be exclusive to Microsoft consoles.

In this regard, Phil remains firm that this action does not seek to attack his competition. This was his official statement:

“This is not about punishing any other platform, as I fundamentally believe that all platforms can continue to grow. But to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full full package of what we have. And that would be true when I think of Elder Scrolls VI. That would be true when I think of any of our franchises. “



That might be at variance with earlier comments from Todd Howard, who once said that it was difficult for him to think of The Elder Scrolls VI as an Xbox exclusive. But it seems that the vision regarding the game changed at some point in the development process, which is still in the design stages, after 3 years of being officially announced.

After spending millions in the purchase of several studios, the most logical thing is to think of these developments as exclusive to a console, and thus, differentiate yourself from the competition. But Spencer for some reason feels the need to clarify every time that these actions do not segregate the community, when in reality they do and it is not a bad thing, it is simply the way business is.

Source: GQ