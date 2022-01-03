We are already in the middle of 2022 and that means that there is less time to enjoy one of the great works of the year. Elden Ring is just around the corner and already at The Game Awards 2021 it was crowned as the most anticipated game of the whole year.

Now, in an interview conducted by EDGE and shared by VGC, we have been able to know one of the challenges that the From Software team has had to face. The Japanese company felt pressure after the arrival of Demon’s Souls to PS5, with a new generation graphic standard. Here’s how director Hidetaka Miyazaki explains it:

“Yes, I’m pretty sure our graphics staff felt that pressure more than anyone. And not just with Elden Ring, but with all the games we make. Graphic fidelity is not something we put as a top priority. What we ask for in the Graphics side depends on the systems and requirements of the game itself, and has less priority compared to the other elements of the development.

So this is always an area where I feel a bit sorry with my graphics team because I know they work so hard. And they have worked very hard at Elden Ring – our graphics team and our programmers have been pushing many new features to create the most engaging games we’ve ever made. “

In a surprising line that Miyazaki himself opened by mentioning that does not plan to play Elden Ring, the manager has explained why he has not yet visited Demon’s Souls on PS5.

“I don’t enjoy playing the games that I made in the past. It brings me back a lot of old emotions, a lot of old memories, and this gets a little overwhelming, and it doesn’t feel like playing anymore. So I haven’t played Demon’s Souls, but I’m very glad to see this fresh look take on these new current generation graphics. “

Despite everything, Miyazaki celebrates the good work done by Bluepoint Games, as this relaunch has provided a new opportunity for more players approach one of the most unknown works of the study.