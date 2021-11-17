Anyone who is a regular user of From Software games, will know that, despite all the good things they have, they always have a certain problem with optimizing frames per second. It is far away, but many still remember the terrible fps drops that were supposed to go to areas like Infested City on PS3 or Xbox 360. In the next generation things improved, although the frame drops were still clearly noticeable. Well, in the Elden Ring beta that we have also analyzed, it has gone through something similar: the PS5 version has less stability than the PS4 Pro on the most modern console.

As you already know (even on eBay the speculators have tried to catch a chunk), over the past few days, the Elden Ring closed beta took place. In it, the players were able to test some of the characteristic elements that this game will have to become familiar with the controls, while also reporting bugs and suggestions for the development team to take into account for the final release. Well, one of the most visible problems was that of lack of frames in the original version of PS5, something that does not happen if we had a PS4 version of Elden Ring on PS5, which performs at the power of a PS4 Pro.

A quick snapshot of our Elden Ring beta analysis. PS5 here. Seems playing the PS4 Pro version via back-compat on PS5 gets you much smoother 60fps performance than running the native PS5 app (on either mode). Still work in progress, and plenty more to come. pic.twitter.com/zkWShYkRhK – Thomas Morgan (@cataferal) November 13, 2021

This fact is shown on Twitter journalist Thomas Morgan, which shows graphs of how the Elden Ring, or its beta in this case, ran at an average of 47fps on Sony’s most cutting-edge console. Nevertheless, If instead of playing the native version, we played the PlayStation 4 version, we would have a fairly stable 60fps. Obviously, the maximum quality in PS4 Pro is lower than that of PS5, and that is the main reason why the frames are not as stable. However, whoever considered this drop in frames problematic, also had the fps mode available, which, In exchange for reducing quality, I kept the game at a stable 59-60 fps.

As we have said before, Frame stability has always been one of From Software’s main headaches, although it should also be noted that the 60-frame drops are not as visible as those of previous games, which used to run at 30 frames per second and a drop was much more devastating. Anyway, now we will have to wait for the premiere of Elden Ring this February 25 to enjoy the polished and final version.