As you already know, Microsoft is working on homogenizing the experience with its applications. The goal is that they all share a similar design and that WinUI is the basis for all of them. Now, the app Time which in the past has had some design flaws, is updated by improving its interface. Is upgrade at the moment is available to Windows 11 Insiders and it is version 4.53.33420.0. We will know all the news based on the information of changes.

– The Weather app has been updated and now uses a graphical style more in line with the Windows 11 interface. The buttons now have rounded edges, the fonts have been made larger and thicker, and the controls on the settings page have been updated. Locations in the Start menu – When pinning additional locations to the Start Menu, the corresponding city name will be displayed to make it easier to identify which link the Weather app is referring to.

These improvements look great on the app, but still has a lot of room for improvement. It still has buttons that keep its design square instead of using circular borders. We hope that in the next update we can see the effect Mica completely to adapt to the design of Windows 11. For now, it is appreciated to see how they continue to improve the app