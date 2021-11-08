Winter is coming, cold and snow, but with the new collection of El Corte InglésWe are not afraid of this time of year. The English Court invites us to discover the campaign A winter to dream, packed with warm wool jumpers, corduroy pants, puffer jackets that can be worn at all times to look elegant and warm. Andrés Velencoso and Blanca Padilla repeat as an image of El Corte Inglés as a perfect couple.

El Corte Inglés sweaters

The geometric print sweaters They remind us of Christmas and are the best way to keep warm, they go well with corduroy pants and jeans.





Turtlenecks are taking over this year, but the crew neck jumpers they are also a great option to show off under down jackets.





The combination of neutral and autumn tones is a winning combination in this new El Corte Inglés collection for this winter.





Ecru tones are also for winter, especially in total look.





Turn-down collar goes with everything

The cold people are in luck, because Andres Velencoso shows us how turtleneck sweaters go well with everything: with puffer jackets, cloth coats or blazers.













Warm fabrics like corduroy and wool

Scarves, wool hats, corduroy pants and puffer jackets they will shelter us this winter with the men’s garments that El Corte Inglés brings us. An elegant and classic style but that is modernized for all generations to wear.









Official site | The English Court