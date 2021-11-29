Angel Mena (c), from León, was registered this Sunday when celebrating, with his teammates Andrés Mosquera (i) and Santiago Colombatto (d), a goal that he scored against Puebla, during the second leg of this lead of the quarterfinals final of the Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, at the León stadium, in Guanajuato (Mexico). EFE / Luis Ramírez



León (Mexico), Nov 28 (EFE) .- Ecuadorian Ángel Mena scored a couple of goals this Sunday to give León a 2-0 victory over Puebla with which they qualified for the semifinals of the 2021 Apertura soccer tournament Mexican.

León, coached by Argentine Ariel Holán, won the quarterfinal series 3-2 and will face the Tigres UANL next week.

The Puebla of Argentine coach Nicolás Larcamón, who won the first leg 2-1, started better, put pressure and created danger in the 18th minute with the arrival of Uruguayan Maximiliano Araujo.

Little by little the Lion settled down; he disturbed the defense with a landing down the left wing and in the 25th minute he was close to taking advantage with a shot from Mena, which was rejected by Paraguayan goalkeeper Antony Silva.

Moments later, in a hands off, the Brazilian Lucas Maia gave the ball to Mena, who touched left-handed for the 1-0 that tied the series.

León was better the rest of the first half against a Puebla that failed to recover from the blow.

Puebla started the second half well, but lacked aim. Guillermo Martínez shot from the outside of the head with everything in his favor, in the 60th minute and the Brazilian Gustavo Ferrareis shot from the outside, in the 75th.

The penalty taken by Mena marked the destiny of the series and decreed the classification of León, who will face the UANL Tigres in the semifinal, who won this Sunday 1-0 at Santos Laguna of Uruguayan strategist Guillermo Almada.

Led by Miguel Herrera, Tigres won with a goal from Carlos Salcedo, in a duel in which Santos was off in attack.

This Saturday, the Pumas UNAM of the Argentine coach Andrés Lillini beat the América of his compatriot Santiago Solari 1-3, in the surprise of the championship.

With a couple of entries from the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo and one from the Brazilian Higor Meritao, the Pumas signed their access to the best four phase in which they will face Atlas, which eliminated Atlas by drawing the series 1-1 and qualifying for the best placement in the table of the regular phase than his rival.