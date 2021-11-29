With Calderón, things improve in the second half and his six-year term averages 1.8% annual growth. For AMLO to overcome it, an average growth of 4.4% in the 2022-2024 period would be necessary, which seems difficult. An advance of 1% would allow AMLO’s six-year average to change sign (that is, positive growth) and with 1.4% it would tie with Miguel de la Madrid as the administration with the lowest growth since at least Diaz Ordaz. The fight is to avoid relegation, not for the championship.

Two variables help explain such disappointing results. The first is investment. His performance has been uneven since Donald Trump arrives at the White House and threatens to denounce NAFTA.

AMLO’s decision to close ranks in the T-MEC negotiation helps to tackle this source of uncertainty. An adverse shock of expectations is avoided, but others are generated: the cancellation of the Texcoco airport is one of many examples.

The fires that are lit are more than those that are put out and at the end of the first half of the six-year term, the investment rate to GDP could be 18%, the lowest in the last 25 years.

The other variable is public spending. AMLO promised qualitative differences, rather than quantitative ones. And indeed, public spending averages 27.7% of GDP in the first three years; It grows, but at levels similar to those of the first half of Peña Nieto. The balance sheets look better because around 3% of GDP is used in “little guards” to balance the figures.

Fiscal management is not as virtuous as the government asserts, but in fact there are no great quantitative differences. I still think that fiscally we could have done much more during the pandemic, for example.

The qualitative differences in public spending are important and disastrous. AMLO thought he could do more with the same, via the fight against corruption. The idea is not bad, the problem is in the details.

Did you really think, as you asserted in the campaign, that such a strategy could generate easily detectable savings of 20% of the national budget? When those savings do not appear, AMLO orders to find them at any cost. Unilaterally declares any expense that does not seem excessive or unnecessary: ​​reduce salaries, eliminate programs, cancel works or liquidate trusts.