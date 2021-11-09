Nutritiva.mx .-The World Obesity Federation (WOF) and the Independent Research Institute (RTI International) conducted a pilot study that was published in the journal BMJ Global Health, in which it is estimated that the economic impact of obesity in Mexico during 2019 was 2.1% of annual GDP and it is projected that it could increase by up to 4.67% by 2060 if urgent measures are not taken at all levels of the society.

The pilot study, which was carried out in eight countries in 2019, found that a high body mass index (BMI) had a great economic impact. The results were calculated taking into account direct costs, such as health care and those associated with traveling to seek assistance, as well as indirect costs related to premature mortality and absenteeism from work. Indirect costs were found to represent 65% of the total impact.

According to the results, obesity cost Mexico 26 billion dollars, which is equivalent to 2.1% of GDP, that is, 204 dollars per capita. By 2060, costs are projected to increase to $ 159.99 billion, which would represent 4.67% of GDP.

Other nations such as Brazil had costs of 39 billion dollars (2.1% of GDP); Saudi Arabia for $ 19 billion (2.4% of GDP); and Australia for 24 billion dollars (1.7% of GDP). The economic impact was independent of income level and geographical location of the countries, as similar trends were found in Mexico, South Africa, Spain and Thailand.

Against this background, the Mexican Society of Obesity (SMO) explains that the new evidence should not be used to further stigmatize people living with obesity, but should be a catalyst that drives the change towards the recognition and approach to the roots of this sickness.

“People living with obesity are the most vulnerable to the gradual economic impact of both medical care and the direct and indirect medical expenses derived from this disease. If we examine collectively, we need more health professionals involved in the approach to obesity, before the comorbidities generated by it appear, ”Mentioned the doctor Ricardo Luna, founding president of the Mexican Obesity Society. “Today more than ever we must assume a more active and responsible role for the benefit of the health and economy of our society. “

The study reinforces the knowledge of the root causes of overweight and obesity; a chronic, relapsing and progressive disease that 800 million people live with and is growing rapidly in low- and middle-income countries.

“We have an important message for government leaders, medical institutions, health professionals, educators, patients and the media: we must all act jointly under the same vision and strategy to treat people living with obesity, because investing and prioritizing today will benefit everyone tomorrow”, Expressed the doctor Johanna ralston, CEO of the World Obesity Federation (WOF).

Despite the magnitude of the global public health crisis that this disease represents, existing strategies against obesity tend to focus solely on the individual and do not address the social, biological and environmental factors responsible for the increase in obesity levels, such as genetics, lack of access to healthy food systems, and aggressive marketing. By expanding the evidence to examine national economic impact, the authors hope for real change.

“We know that people living with obesity are at a higher risk of becoming ill and dying, something that the COVID-19 pandemic has made very clear.“, Commented Rachel Nugent, RTI Vice President of Global Noncommunicable Diseases. “We hope that the reality of these risks, coupled with our findings, will renew the sense of urgency in addressing the obesity crisis on a global scale. It is never too late to make meaningful political changes in an effort to improve livelihoods and curb economic shocks.“.

Before the full report is released in spring 2022 that will include 140 countries, the World Obesity Federation (WOF) and RTI are calling for evidence-based policies that support populations around the world to lead a healthier life. These policies should address the prevention, treatment and management of overweight and obesity, focusing on creating healthy environments.

“Progress will require all sectors of society, including governments, healthcare professionals, educators, food manufacturers, the pharmaceutical industry, and patients to work together. From now on, overweight and obesity prevention strategies must be developed, tested, and applied at all stages of life, from before conception, through childhood, and into old age. Health professionals have an important role to play and we must have access to education and training on obesity“Said Dr. Ricardo Luna.

The study is also optimistic about the possibility of reversing this trend. The authors found that maintaining or reducing the prevalence of overweight and obesity can reduce the economic impact in the future.

Economic impact of overweight and obesity in 2019: total costs, costs per capita expressed in 2019 US dollars and percentage of GDP.

2019 Total costs, 2019 USD (billions) Total costs per capita, 2019 USD Total costs as a percentage of GDP Australia 23.7 940 1.7% Brazil 38.8 184 2.1% India 23.2 17 0.8% Mexico 26.0 204 2.1% Saudi Arabia 19.2 559 2.4% South Africa 5.5 95 1.6% Spain 29.1 622 2.1% Thailand 6.9 99 1.3%

Projected economic impact of overweight and obesity in 2060: total costs, per capita costs expressed in 2019 USD and percentage of GDP.

2060 Total costs (billions of dollars) Total costs per capita, 2019 USD Total costs as a percentage of GDP Australia 103.30 2,956 2.50% Basil 181.07 807 4.54% India 479.02 290 2.75% Mexico 159.99 1,018 4.67% Saudi Arabia 78.09 1,722 4.16% South Africa 27.52 352 2.60% Spain 61.28 1,493 2.43% Thailand 93.47 1,515 4.88%

DZ