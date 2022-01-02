Well, to begin with, they have a particularity compared to other Amazon smart speakers that their dimensions they are very small . This allows them to be placed in practically any place … be it the living room or a bedroom. In addition, their design is quite attractive – so they never clash. And, all this, without missing action buttons to control everything (even the own to disable the microphone to increase privacy) and some useful LEDs that allow you to know the status of the accessory at all times.

All models, of course, include natively Alexa . This is Amazon ’s voice assistant and it is one of the most complete on the market (and offers excellent compatibility with all kinds of accessories). The fact is that with the use of the voice You will be able to access a large number of possibilities such as knowing information in a simple way and, even, you will establish the configuration of devices such as light bulbs or smart plugs. And, all this, without any complications thanks to a useful application compatible with iOS and Android .

With a most interesting sound despite how small the Echo Dot are, since they really sound better than expected at first, in terms of connectivity there is excellent news. This is because they include what is necessary for optimal use … and, all this, without putting any cable through (beyond the current itself). This is because it includes both Bluetooth What Wifi to access the Internet.

Models on sale on Amazon

Next, we leave you the links of all the possibilities that are now discounted in the well-known online store, and where you will not have to pay nothing for shipping costs in case you have a Prime account. The discounts are so important, that surely more than one you value it as an excellent possibility as a gift for the Twelfth Night that is very close to being celebrated:

Fourth generation Echo Dot

It is the cheapest option among all the models that belong to the latest version of the Amazon speakers that we are talking about. Attractive and full-featured, its shape spherical makes it an excellent option. It is very easy to use and a perfect solution to have Alexa anywhere.

Right now you can get it by paying 50% less than usual, so its price is only 29.99 euros. Quite a bargain.

Fourth Gen Echo Dot with Clock

Share all of the aforementioned, but this model has the particularity of including a LED clock underneath the fabric finish that makes it an excellent possibility as an alarm clock. The truth is that it is an option of the most striking and full of functions.

Priced at 39.99 euros, which puts a good saving, since the usual thing is to pay € 69.99, it is a great possibility that fits with any use you want to give the smart speaker.

3rd Gen Echo Dot

It is a model that belongs to the penultimate version of this product range, but this does not make it a particularly old-fashioned model or one that lacks functions. Includes Alexa shortcut; it has excellent connectivity; and the sound of this Echo Dot is pretty good. Come on, what gives all it takes.

Right now its price is simply impressive, since paying 19.99 euros you have it at home. In other words, you save 60% of what you would normally have to pay.

