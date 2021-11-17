There are offers and offers (in capital letters). This is the case of this new promotion available right now on Amazon that you cannot miss for anything in the world. And you can take the more compact smart speaker and manageable company alongside nothing less than 6 free months of music by only 18.99 euros, a ridiculous cost for everything you can take in return. We do not know how long it will be available so listen to us: buy it now.
Amazon Echo dot of 3rd Gen + Music Unlimited as a gift
The offer has neither cheating nor cardboard: by buying a 3rd generation Echo dot smart speaker (the popular compact disc), you get a 6-month subscription to Music Unlimited as a gift. The steps to follow are as simple as ever: you enter the link below, make sure that the option is selected With 6 months FREE of Amazon Music Unlimited -They are the boxes that are a little lower and the Echo dot models to buy- and put the speaker in your shopping basket.
The batch that you acquire in this way is the device, whose original initial price was 49.99 euros (shipped and sold by Amazon) and six months of Amazon Music Unlimited (for a value of 59.94 euros). After these six months, be careful, your subscription will be renewed automatically for 9.99 euros per month, but always you can cancel it If you are not interested in continuing with the service once the gift period has expired. Without obligation some, of course.
The requirements to benefit from this bombshell? Being a new Amazon Music Unlimited customer and owning Amazon Prime – although, hey, even if you can’t take advantage of the months of free music, the price of the Dot is still a scandal. What are you waiting for? It is the self-gift (or present de reyes) perfect and you know it.
The best quality / price Echo and Amazon’s Spotify
Amazon has a good catalog of smart speakers where it has always outstanding the Echo dot. The reason? Its good price coupled with a very compact size that allows you to place it practically anywhere. Despite how small and simple it is, the equipment allows you to enjoy Alexa in all its potential, enjoying one of the best assistants (if not the best) that exist to give you the news, solve doubts, inform you of your schedule, tell you how the traffic is or control the home automation equipment of your home -among others chores.
As for Music Unlimited, there is little we can tell you that we haven’t already told you about. The platform is the «Spotify from Amazon », a service still very unknown to many in which it is possible to find a wide range of artists, albums and tracks (more than 75 million songs to listen to on streaming wherever you are and from any device. Its monthly subscription price, in fact, is the same as that of the Swedish company, so you will hardly come up with reasons why not to give it a try.
The link to this Echo dot + Music Unlimited offer is part of our Amazon affiliate agreement and may earn us a small commission. Even so, the decision to publish it has been made freely, under the editorial criteria of El Output, without attending to suggestions or requests from the brands involved.