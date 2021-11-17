Amazon Echo dot of 3rd Gen + Music Unlimited as a gift

The offer has neither cheating nor cardboard: by buying a 3rd generation Echo dot smart speaker (the popular compact disc), you get a 6-month subscription to Music Unlimited as a gift. The steps to follow are as simple as ever: you enter the link below, make sure that the option is selected With 6 months FREE of Amazon Music Unlimited -They are the boxes that are a little lower and the Echo dot models to buy- and put the speaker in your shopping basket.

The batch that you acquire in this way is the device, whose original initial price was 49.99 euros (shipped and sold by Amazon) and six months of Amazon Music Unlimited (for a value of 59.94 euros). After these six months, be careful, your subscription will be renewed automatically for 9.99 euros per month, but always you can cancel it If you are not interested in continuing with the service once the gift period has expired. Without obligation some, of course.

The requirements to benefit from this bombshell? Being a new Amazon Music Unlimited customer and owning Amazon Prime – although, hey, even if you can’t take advantage of the months of free music, the price of the Dot is still a scandal. What are you waiting for? It is the self-gift (or present de reyes) perfect and you know it.