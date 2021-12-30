We all know that different cultural expressions are interconnected and influence each other, that artists are educated and drink from the work of others, whether it originates in the country or whatever social environment; and we should have no doubts that, in this millennial context, the concept of cultural appropriation is absurd. Because culture does not constitute any exclusive property and belongs to all of us regardless of specific works. And, in this situation, that a miniseries like Dexter: New Blood (Clyde Phillips, 2021) Aim for a movie is normal.

Such a thing happens at a certain point in the episode “Unfair Game” (1×08). At the end of the previous one, “Skin of Her Teeth” (1×07), they had left us with a cliffhangerOur beloved Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is kidnapped by Elric Kane (Shuler Hensley), the henchman of Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown). Later we learn that his intention is to take him to the isolated cabin in which the aforementioned perpetrates his own crimes, presumably to consummate his revenge for the murder of his son, Matt (Steve M. Robertson), in “Cold Snap” (1×01 ).

It’s already ‘Friday the 13th’ in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Showtime

The protagonist manages to flee from the vehicle in which Elric Kane was transferring him; more than anything because his antagonists in Dexter: New Blood They have no idea who they are up against and take the precautions they should. He escapes through the snowy forest and, in a certain scene, he bumps into a sign pointing the way to a nearby complex, and his characteristic voice in off he hears her say: “Summer camp … The best place for a serial killer to do battle”. A very clear reference to the feature film Friday the 13th (Sean S. Cunningham, 1980) and his terrifying saga.

One of the fundamental scenarios of this is Camp Crystal Lake, where the mother of Jason voorhees, Pamela, unleashes her bloody vengeful wrath in the summer of 1979. As your son in different locations throughout nine films directed by Steve Miner (1981, 1982), Joseph Zito (1984), Danny Steinmann (1985), Tom McLoughlin (1986), John Carl Buechler (1988), Rob Hedden (1989), Adam Marcus (1993) and James Isaac (2001). Without forgetting that there is crossover Freddy vs. Jason (Ronny Yu, 2003) and a remake (Marcus Nispel, 2009) of the Friday the 13th original.

Jason Voorhees and Dexter Morgan: From Mass Killer to Serial Killer

Showtime

As one of the unknown criminals reminds us well in the opening sequence of the film Scream: Watch Who’s Calling (Wes Craven, 1996) during his sinister telephone conversation with poor Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore), the one who massacres the Crystal Lake monitors in Friday the 13th is Pamela voorhees (Betsy Palmer), even though the iconic murderer of the franchise is his son, with his mask of hockey and his fearsome machete. Both can be considered mass murderers because their escabechinas happen suddenly, they are not distributed in time.

Instead, the one who wields the knife in Dexter (James Manos Jr., 2006-2013) and, now, Dexter: New Blood he is a serial killer. One may be tempted to say “classic”, but there is no doubt that it is far from being so by the code that Harry Morgan had taught him (James Remar) to redirect his violent impulses towards those who harm innocent people. So, for sure Dexter Morgan would have loved to take care of Jason Voorhees. But, at the Iron Lake camp, he just dispatches Elric Kane, and he’s likely to step on that stage again in the future.