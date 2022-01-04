The Earth has reached its maximum speed today: why is it?

New year, around the new Sun. Well actually, we can tell new around the sun when we want, for that it is a cyclical and closed movement. Not all cultures celebrate the beginning of the year now. However, the truth is that approximately at the beginning of the year in the Gregorian calendar something important happens with the return of the Earth around the Sun. Our planet reaches its perihelion and therefore his highest speed of the year. In 2022, that increase in the speed of the Earth has happened today, January 4th, at 09:00 UTC (10:00 Spanish peninsular time).

Perihelion is actually the moment when a planet, in this case ours, is closer to the sun. We do not realize, neither that we have gotten a little closer to the star king nor that the planet is moving a little faster. But the truth is that it is so. The speed of the Earth has reached a figure that will not touch again until next year.

But what is the reason for this race at the beginning of the year? The explanation was provided to us more than 400 years one of the greatest physicists of all time: Johannes kepler.

Welcome to perihelion

When at last the geocentric model and it was assumed that we are not the navel of the universe and that the Earth actually revolves around the Sun, it was conceived that it did so in a circular orbit, with the star that gives us heat at its center.

If so, we would always be at the same distance from the Sun on our way around it. However, in the early XVII century, Kepler changed this conception.

He had spent years studying data obtained by another astronomer, the Danish Tycho brahe. Specifically, it focused on the measurements that it made through the observation of Mars. They made no sense in a circular orbit. For this reason, he carried out several calculations that led him to discover that, in reality, the planets of the solar system, as well as other celestial bodies, move in elliptical orbits around the Sun.

Therefore, the distance to the Sun, which is within that ellipse, is no longer always the same. There will be a point of closest approach, called perihelion. And another of maximum remoteness, called aphelion.

The one we just reached now is perihelion. But what does all this have to do with earth speed?

The speed of the Earth reaches its maximum value

After discovering the elliptical orbit, in 1609 Kepler enunciated several laws that helped to better understand the speed and the movement of the planets around the Sun.

Among the data they collect, it is found that the areas covered by the line that unites the Sun and the planet in question is the same in equal times. Therefore, when the planet is closer, at perihelion, it will go faster.

At perihelion the speed of the Earth reaches 30.75 km / s

The speed of the Earth is from 29.8 km / s on average. However, at perihelion it rises to 30.75 km / s and in the aphelion it descends to the 28.76 km / s.

This does not affect the temperatures, as we can well see. In fact, although in the southern hemisphere they are in summer, in the north the perihelion, with its point of closest approach, coincides with winter and the aphelion, further away, with summer.

Its maximum implications, therefore, relate to the earth speed. New year, new little run.