The company, which landed in Mexico last year, has faced the challenge of the low influx in stores and, therefore, has sought that consumers increase their purchase ticket on each visit.

Hema is evaluating some strategies, such as opening new units within shopping centers, which are the most profitable stores. In addition, with the pandemic, he found opportunities in premises that were abandoned during the harshest months of confinement, when shopping centers were kept closed.

The store number 11 of the Dutch chain, which opened today, is located, in fact, in Plaza Satélite, in the State of Mexico, and in it it invested 450,000 dollars. It is the largest premises of the company so far in the country, with a sales floor of 400 square meters.

At the points of sale in the malls, Hema has a catalog of 4,000 products and sees the opportunity to expand it to 10,000, to consolidate its offer in all categories, ranging from stationery and home to makeup, among others.

Along with physical growth, Hema expects the consolidation of its digital channel. “It is one of the pillars that we see for our growth, especially in the medium term. Now it is not a relevant percentage, but it will be,” says Guzmán Güereca.

The opportunity for the Mexican supplier

Like other companies that import their products, Hema has also faced some logistics problems and rising container costs, which have impacted inventories.

However, the Dutch company has managed to overcome this crisis, by keeping the catalog products in stock, which are stored in a distribution center to supply stores in Mexico. For now, this situation has not generated an increase in consumer prices either. In order to avoid the impact, the company has reduced some operating costs and has relied on the parent company.

However, logistics have become a determining factor for Hema’s expansion. “We want to have a 100% supply at all times, and if we wanted to speed up openings, we would have to see how long it takes for the merchandise to arrive,” Guzmán points out.

And in the long term, the manager projects that Mexico will be a supplier of food and plants, a migration that will take place gradually. With the rest of the products, the catalog of stores in the Netherlands, France and Spain will be maintained.