The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has made the leap to ARMv9 architecture after 10 years of hegemony of the previous one, which represents the biggest leap in years for the North American manufacturer. But Qualcomm has not been the only one who has, MediaTek was ahead of him with the Dimensity 9000 and soon we will see something similar with the future Exynos 2200 from Samsung.

And if we look at the competition, the leader in raw power is still Apple with its latest Apple A15 Bionic, or at least it was until now and on paper. The duel of the titans in the world of processors for 2022 promises intense and we do not yet know who will be the winner of a generation that, for the moment, is unfinished. But it is a good time to take a look at the contest.

A close duel in raw CPU power

Apple A15 Bionic

As we have said, Apple is still the current leader unless physical tests of the Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 show otherwise. Apple has bet in its last generation for its own architecture, building a 6-core CPU running at 3,223GHz in its two higher power cores. MediaTek, meanwhile, takes up to 3.05GHz the two Cortex X2 cores that lead its processor, and Qualcomm mounts another two Cortex X2, only this time running at almost exact 3GHz.

As we can see, relatively even duels although we already know that clock speed is not everything in a processor and factors such as construction technology also influence (4 nanometers for MediaTek and Qualcomm, 5 nanometers for Apple), the density of transistors and a thousand other factors. In the end, as we have already said, everything will depend on the gross performance once we see terminals in circulation with the new chips, because at the moment we only have the iPhone 13 with the Apple A15 Bionic to compare them with … no other.

In the graphical section as such there is no possibility of comparison, although we do have some data to take to our mouths. Apple bets on its own GPU running at 1.2GHz while MediaTek opts for a pure and hard ARM Mali, without modifications. Specifically, a Mali G710 MC10 with 10 rendering cores compared to Apple’s 6. Qualcomm closes the fight with a new Adreno that it has not specified but that performs 60% more performance with Vulkan graphics than the previous generation. Again, they will have to be put to the test.

MediaTek takes the lead in photography and connectivity

Since Apple doesn’t have to play around with it being compatible with everyone, we know that the ISP of your Apple A15 Bionic is capable of working by overlaying several of the 12 megapixel cameras of your iPhone 13 Pro Max, but we cannot compare it to the rest. phone park as everything is custom designed. In the case of MediaTek, its Dimensity 9000 promises to be able to capture up to 320 megapixels while Qualcomm offers a maximum of 200 megapixels in this section.

MediaTek is again anticipated with Bluetooth 5.3 (Bluetooth 5.2 in its direct competition) but lags behind with 7Gbps in 5G, because here Qualcomm takes its chest thanks to the Snapdragon X65 and its theoretical 10Gbps download. We could perhaps discuss the power in terms of artificial intelligence processing among the 3, since we know that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is 4 times faster than its predecessor, and the same happens with the Dimensity 9000. And we know that Apple’s neural engine is capable of 15.8 trillion (European) operations per second. Again, they will have to be faced together to determine the winner.

On paper, the battle looks exciting for the next year 2022, although the iPhone 13 are already in circulation today. And be careful, because we have already commented at the beginning that the Exynos 2200 has not yet been made official and should arrive with the first AMD GPU for mobile phones with RDNA 2 technology as a result of the alliance between both companies. If all this does not convince you that 2022 will be exciting in terms of mobile high ranges, we no longer know what will convince you.