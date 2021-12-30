The DualSense controller to play on PS5 is reduced by almost 20 euros.

Many players have already bought a PS5 console, despite the shortage of stock it suffers. Get a second DualSense controller it’s much easier and Sony has recently released more models in different colors. In PC Components you have a amazing offer to buy the black DualSense controller for PS5 for only 56.81 euros. This supposes a saving of almost 20 euros, so this promotion is worth taking advantage of. Below you have more details of this offer to get a new PlayStation 5 controller.

Buy in PCComponentes: DualSense Midnight Black Controller Wireless Controller for PS5

It’s about the model Midnight black, whose predominant color is black throughout the command. This peripheral has interesting news being one of the best features of PS5. And now it is at an incredible price in PC Components, where you can buy the DualSense remote for 56.81 euros. It has never been so cheap And if you buy it today, you can receive it tomorrow to start the year with a new remote. So you can enjoy multiplayer video games with a friend in local mode.

The DualSense controller is characterized by having haptic technology and adaptive triggers. This ensures a more immersive experience, as the controller reacts to everything that happens on the screen and you can feel the resistance of some objects with the triggers. In addition, it has a built-in microphone to communicate with friends by voice and headphone jack 3.5 mm. The design of the controller has changed a lot compared to DualShock 4. It is now more ergonomic, but inherits the Share button to share screenshots or the touch screen.

As you see, the game experience changes completely with the DualSense controller for PS5. Normally it has a price of 74.99 euros, but in PC Components it is reduced to 56.81 euros. An incredible price to get a new controller for your console. Thanks to this purchase you can enjoy 2 player games on the same screen.

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Play receives a commission.

