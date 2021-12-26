ITR has confirmed the final calendar for the 2022 DTM season. After presenting a first draft with nine events and an appointment to be defined, the promoter has taken a step back and has finally defined a final calendar with eight events. The reason for this variation was the lack of an agreement between the DTM promoter and the Assen event managers, a circumstance that will prevent the German event from visiting the Netherlands next year. In this way, the DTM calendar will have the same appointments away from German territory as within its borders, once the final approval has also been given to return to the Spa-Francorchamps track. The second campaign of the DTM GT3 era promises great emotions and a lot of competitiveness.

Regarding the previous version of the calendar, andhe event to be defined between June 3 and 5 -in Assen- will not take place, since the attempts of the event managers to reduce the fee to carry out the DTM test have not come to fruition. Lee Van Dam, event manager, explained it: «After three years of hard work with ITR, we have put an end to our relationship. Assen is an event that is not being organized by the circuit and if for us as an external promoter. Due to rising costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic we have tried to renegotiate our contract, but we have not found a solution that is acceptable to both parties. We would like to thank everyone involved and the fans for their support.».

With the termination of the contract between Assen and the DTM, a calendar is outlined that will extend between the months of May and October throughout five countries, on eight different tracks, including six tracks in which the Formula 1. In this regard, Frederic Elsner as ITR’s director of events and operations has stated: «With the current situation and the limitations that we may encounter, we wanted to follow the desire of the teams to reconsider the gap in the June calendar and run the 2022 season, like the previous one, on a basis of eight race weekends. With an additional event in a country far from Germany in June, when there is an important event every weekend, the effort would have been too great».

Final calendar of the 2022 DTM season