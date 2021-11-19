The DTM has left behind its first GT3 season, with its multiple successes and its points to improve. However, the shameful end of the campaign that was’ perperted ‘at Norisring has remained on the fans’ retina, something that will be very difficult to forget. All in all, ITR as promoter of the series has the obligation to look ahead and for that reason the DTM has defined its 2022 preseason. The German series will have two official tests, one in Hockenheim and the other in Portimao, the latter circuit that will host the first round of the season in May.

The DTM has scheduled its first official test at Hockenheim, your reference circuit. This first testing session will take place between April 4 and 7. The 4,574-meter-long track will be used by drivers and teams to collectively do the first tests with their GT3s, as it is expected that different private tests will be carried out in the previous weeks. Three weeks later, just before the first weekend of competition, the DTM will have a short test session in Portimao, scene of the first race. This test will be between April 26 and 27.

Grasser Racing Team will compete in the DTM 2022 with four Lamborghini Read news

«Pre-season testing has been a substantial element of the DTM season for years. Hockenheim has a long tradition as the venue for the first meeting. After the winter break, this is an event for drivers and teams, but also for fans. Besides that, there are the two test days in Portugal as intense preparation for the opening of the season and the premiere of Portimao in the DTM. The Portuguese track will open the 35th season of the DTM and the teams and drivers want to arrive prepared ”he assured Frederic elsner, director of events and operations of ITR, promoter of the series.