Deception through telephone calls has been a very common practice to obtain personal data, as a way in which the people responsible for these practices have sought to deceive account holders such as Genaro Lozano placeholder image, driver TV Forum and who has exhibited in social networks an unfortunate practice of which he was a victim, where he received an apocryphal call from Bank Santander.

Bad practices through social networks or phone calls have become increasingly common and have invariably become a lousy reference to how these resources are used today.

An unexpected call from Santander to Foro TV talent

Genaro Lozano is the host of Foro TV and an influencer with more than 191 thousand followers on Twitter, where he reported a phone call he received from Banco Santander.

The call warned him that he had pre-approved auto insurance, so they were going to start deducting him from his savings account. In the deception exhibited by the host of the famous news channel, he argued that he did not have a savings account in said bank and did not request a loan of this type.

What Lozano achieved with his complaint is to continue exhibiting the practice of carrying out the theft of personal data through telephone calls or unregulated practices that make use of databases that get out of control.

This type of action and its complaint through social networks are of great value in the market, revealing the activism that consumers are willing to comply with to generate cultural awareness against this type of deception.

Faced with these practices, the challenge that companies must follow in order to be relevant to the consumer is clear and not only that, the opportunity that is achieved with exercises that are tremendously relevant in the way of identifying bad practices in consumption.