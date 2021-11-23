11/23/2021 Act. At 11:56 CET



Than walnuts They are very good, give a lot of energy and combine in many dishes is something we already knew. But the properties that relate it to being able to live longer is a fact that has been discovered recently.

Walnuts are one of the most popular nuts. Now it has been known after a study by Harvard researchers that a higher consumption of nuts, both in terms of quantity and frequency, it may be associated with a lower risk of death and an increase in life expectancy.

“What we have learned from this study is that even a few handfuls of walnuts per week can help promote longevity, especially among those whose diet quality is not excellent. It is practical advice that may be feasible for many people seeking to improve their health, which is a priority for many, “study researchers say.

The study has been published by the journal Nutrients and it was even stated that eating five or more servings of walnut per week was associated with a 14% lower risk of death (from any cause), a 25% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular diseases and an increase of approximately 1.3 years in life expectancy.