The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home is weeks away and everything seems to indicate that it will be a considerable shakeup for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But also for Sony, still with the rights to the character and all kinds of future plans for his most valuable asset. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s a chance that if the movie is a box office hit, the two studios have plans together. So the big movie event of the year in superhero cinema could be the beginning of a long way to go.

Of course, everything hangs on a spider’s thread. And it is not a metaphor. What happens in the next five years with the franchise depends on Spider-Man: No Way Home and its results. Both critical and box office. The influence of the film could have a considerable impact on Tom Holland’s participation in new films. Also in the arrival of new villains. It will even have an impact on the way Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield rejoin the franchise. Of course, if their rumors about the participation of both actors in the film turn out to be true.

But in addition, there is an element of considerable interest. Spider-Man: No Path home is the open door to the possibility of a superhero franchise capable of resisting Marvel. A more orderly and much more rooted in the hitherto complicated expanded universe of DC. Will Marvel have to deal with a very close enemy? Or will Sony actually become your best ally? We leave you four possibilities that can occur if Spider-Man: No Way Home it is a resounding success.

A new trilogy for Tom Holland

After the notorious showdown between the studios in 2019, one thing became clear. Both of them want Tom Holland as Spider-Man for a few more years. And although the actor has insisted that Spider-Man: No Way Home it’s the end of a trilogy, He has not said that it is his story as the character. In fact, he has hinted that he would be delighted to continue performing “whatever comes next.”

Of course, Holland’s contract would have to be extended and furthermore, it should be discussed with Sony. That eventuality can leave two certain possibilities. Let Marvel produce a whole new trio of stories related to the studio’s Cinematic Universe. Or that Sony tries the same, but also adding to the characters of which it holds a license. One possibility and another would make Spider-Man travel very different paths.

If Tom Holland is still Marvel’s Spider-Man

If so, he would be integrated as one of the most experienced Avengers in a sea of ​​new faces. And all several years away from any movie that includes a crossover, which could mean cameos or guest appearances in future movies. But also, it is a commitment to a novel journey for the character through the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That would happen as the production of his films fit into Marvel’s complicated schedule. As they do so, it is more than likely that we will see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker grow and mature. Perhaps prepare to leave the witness to a new generation? If it happens, the actor will have more than ten years of playing the character. Now 25 years old, the future trilogy should include the new face of the New York wall-crawler. Could that be what Marvel is preparing?

If Tom Holland becomes Sony’s Spider-Man

In the event that Marvel and Sony break up after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland will play the character in a new space. One must share with all the characters that Sony plans to bring to the cinema. With a more than likely third film by Venom and Morbius about to premiere in 2022, Spidey would have company.

Sony could play the tab to expand the so-called Venomverse and incorporate Tom Holland’s Spidey. That in a scenario that included the sinister six and created a cinematic event of considerable impact. Whether it was in the long and uncertain project that includes the six villains. Or in another in which Spider-Man began his own trilogy with a view to passing the baton to the next incarnation of the hero. Miles Morales, maybe?

An ideal scenario: Marvel and Sony reach an agreement

This is the scenario of infinite possibilities. Not only because it would include that Spider-Man from Tom Holland could interact with a good number of characters. Also because here the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could be included. If it turns out to be true, and the latest leaks suggest that it will be, that both actors will be part of Spider-Man: No Way Home, chances are there is good news for everyone.

On the one hand, Tom Holland could be Marvel’s titular Spider-Man and one of the leaders of The Avengers in the future. On the other hand, the Venomverse rumors could be confirmed, but with Andrew Garfield as the titular Spider-Man. And what about Maguire? According to some unconfirmed information, there are plans for at least one movie that would include him.