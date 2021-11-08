True crime is a prolific genre on Netflix. Since The Ted Bundy Tapes became a phenomenon, different docuseries or documentaries have been produced focusing on famous cases from different countries such as Gregory , an unsolved French case , or the one that occupies us today, the case of Marta del Castillo.

The 17-year-old Sevillian girl disappeared on January 24, 2009 and in three episodes of about 60 minutes, Netflix has tried with this docuseries to try to explain the case using an intense investigative work that gathers data and unpublished documentation. It premiered last Friday, November 5 and it is already the most viewed on the platform in Spain.

Where is Martha? The Netflix documentary on the case of Marta del Castillo

Twelve years after the disappearance of Marta del Castillo, this documentary analyzes one of the most mediatic and mysterious criminal cases in our country. Behind the project is Nacho Abad, a journalist who has been investigating the case for years and who together with Juanra Gonzalo and Marga Luis has become the executive producer of this documentary. Directed by Paula Cons, this docuseries is a portrait of everything that happened in the case of the disappearance of Marta del Castillo in 2009 .

With the help of the testimonies of Marta’s parents and sisters along with the images of the time, the documentary makes a chronological journey of the case from the day of the disappearance to the present, putting the viewer in context of how one of the most mediatic cases in recent years began and how it has developed over the years.





The key is not that it summarizes what the media has been telling for years, but that has exclusive content such as real phone calls from those involved, images of the inspection of the house of Marta’s confessed murderer, Miguel Carcaño, or audiovisual documents of the trial of minors of ‘El cuco’, among other data that had not been seen until now.

The disappearance and murder of Marta del Castillo is a complex case that the docuserie Where is Martha? tries to clarify and show in the most humane and informative way possible. As it happens with Dolores: The truth about the Wanninkhof case , one of the most recent premieres of HBO Max, Where is Martha? He explains to us how the events happened and how the investigation progressed during all these years.





Antonio del Castillo, Marta’s father has publicly stated that he hopes that this documentary “will be useful for something”. According to Nacho Abad stated on his Twitter account the day before its premiere, “it is the first Spanish documentary to promote an investigation and reopen a legal case.”

Without a doubt it is one of those documentaries necessary to finally try to understand what happened in a case as well known as that of Marta del Castillo.

