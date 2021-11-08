There is no doubt that the doctor-patient relationship is the backbone of the medical profession, since having a good relationship can offer a better quality service and significantly support the continuation of treatments and determine more accurately the diagnosis of them.

As there is a bond of trust, patients will feel more confident about the situations or symptoms that arise and will not doubt the value judgment of the doctor or the prescriptions and treatments to be carried out, since more than a doctor-patient relationship will be generated a bond of friendship that will strengthen over the years, making the patient recommend the doctor’s services to other people and even if needed, the doctor will recommend the patient to a colleague of his.

In recent years and since the beginning of the pandemic caused by the Covid19 virus, the doctor-patient relationship has been transformed in multiple ways, since communications became virtual and contactless, but the foundation of the act was never lost. doctor.

It is evident that recent changes have brought about transformations and adaptations in the services offered, so that health personnel have had to incorporate technologies in their consultations and despite having kilometers or meters of distance between the patient and the doctor, they have been adopted strategies to generate bonds of camaraderie and camaraderie, among which it is worth highlighting:

The strategies of medical humanization , which refers to the emotional bond and the personalization of the service offered, since, despite not being physically in front of someone, it is still possible to offer a warm look, a smile of encouragement or an empathetic attitude.

There are also strategies focused on human care , both physical and emotional, which requires considering patients as people. It involves abandoning functional relationships to turn them into personal relationships.

In addition, there are the strategies of empowering patients, where education is provided to patients in order to offer the baton to make decisions and actions that affect their health. These processes are normally accompanied by medical personnel to develop skills, have access to information and resources and thus have the opportunity to influence factors that affect well-being.

In the coming years the doctor-patient relationship will continue to evolve, since it is well known that a few years ago communication was unidirectional, today it is a little more bidirectional, since the patient has gained a bit of prominence and determination in the processes establishing doctors.

This relationship is expected to continue to strengthen over the years and to continue to improve every day, regardless of whether or not there is physical contact in the coming years, since it is feasible to say that every future is uncertain.