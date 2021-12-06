Netflix will launch on December 10 Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story, a three-part mini documentary that will focus on allegations of sexual abuse, violence and misconduct against Bhagavan Antle. Find out more in this note!

The success of the series that revolves around Joe Exotic not only led to Netflix to launch a second season, but will also premiere a new docuseries called Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story. This mini documentary with three chapters will investigate the shocking truth behind the eccentric facade of Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle or better known as Doc Antle and their abuses of power.

Rebecca chaiklin and Eric goode, who directed the documentary Tiger king, they return to that position, but this time to focus on Antle. We could see this animal trainer in the first season of Tiger king, where they interviewed him at his private zoo in Myrtle Beach (South Carolina). In the series, Joe Exotic accused Doc to euthanize tigers to make more space and thus be able to raise more animals, and also, a former employee denounced that Antle He was with several women who worked at the zoo. Doc Antle denied both allegations. However, all these topics will be deepened in the new series that will be available on December 10 at Netflix.

The synopsis of the docuseries reads: “Doc AntleA longtime showman, he has built his various careers on theatricality, attracting a slew of admirers along the way. But beneath his eccentric animal-loving facade lurks a far more dangerous predator than his beloved big cats and a man more somber than any of his counterparts in Tiger king. Throughout three episodes, Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story reveal the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their disturbing stories of abuse and intimidation that put him at the top of the food chain“.

AntleDuring his career, he faced complaints of animal abuse and, after being investigated by the Virginia Attorney General in 2020, he was not only charged with that charge but also with animal trafficking.

We assume that after the success it had last year Tiger king, with more than 64 million users who saw it in the first four weeks of release, according to Netflix, the story of Doc Antle you could get a good response from the audience.

There will also be a series live-action of the story, which will star Kate mckinnon What Carole baskin and John cameron mitchell What Joe Exotic. At one point it was thought that the latter was going to interpret it Nicolas Cage, but it seems that we are going to stay with the desire. Of course, we are going to see him as Dracula in Redfield, but that is another matter.

So if you already watched both seasons of Tiger king and they were left wanting more or simply want to know the story of Doc Antle, we just have to wait for December 10 and get on Netflix.

