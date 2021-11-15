Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of the film The Division, shared details of the filming. Everything we can expect, you have explained in the note.

Much is expected of The Division, a movie inspired by the game of the same name and starring Jake gyllenhaal and Jessica chastain. Recently, Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of the film, talked about how the work is going ahead of the filming.

The Division is a movie where a virus hits the city of New York generating uncontrollable chaos and uncontrol. There, a group of survivors will try to save the last hope of sanity that remains in this destroyed world. If you want to know what the games are about, you can read this review of the launch of The Division 2.

Thurber showed his excitement at the prospect of recording. In an interview, the director stated: “We are in the middle of the last rewrite and I think we are going to start shooting. It’s my next movie, Jake and Jessica are excited and ready to go. Hopefully we’ll be filming in 2022 and I’m incredibly excited “

Regarding who will be able to enjoy the film, Thurber adds: “I wanted to make sure that people who have never heard of the game, or who don’t even know what a joystick is, can enjoy it“. The goal of the director who came to the film to replace David leitch, is to achieve that it reflects the imprint of the original game, but attracting people who do not know the Ubisoft shooter.

The great challenge for Thurber is to also be a big fan of the saga and to have to convey that to the viewers. “So I think that’s my job as a director – you want to make sure the fans are satisfied and honored by what you do, but you also have to include people who just don’t play games and want a good story. “.

Rawson Marshall Thurber came to the leadership of The Division in February this year to replace David Leitch, who had to resign for Bullet train, his other film. This movie will be available at Netflix, platform in which Thurber already participated directing the film Red Notice.

