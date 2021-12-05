Anthropologists who have studied hunter-gatherer societies have observed that they tend to be small, and that there are not enough children to divide them by sex. so boys and girls play together and there are few behavioral differences due to sex.

However, in agricultural societies, where there are enough girls and boys to form separate playgroups, the differences are very obvious.





Social categorization

Behavioral differences by sex are, in part, biological, but innate differences are reduced when boys and girls form a single group. When separated into groups, innate differences are exaggerated by group contrast effects.

These differences in behavior have proven resistant both to the efforts of today’s parents to treat their sons and daughters in the same way and to the reduction of sex differences in adult society.

No, it is not that children are socialized by interactions with or relationships with their peers. What makes children look more like their peers of the same sex is your identification with a particular social category and your own effort (motivated by the socialization system) for adapting their behavior to that of the prototype of a member of that social category.

Interaction with their peers gives them very useful information about how well they are doing the adaptation; but, if necessary, they are able to do these things without any interaction.

Social categorization defines who are the allies of children, and also who are their rivals. And all are capable of modifying their behavioral strategies based on the feedback they receive.. For this reason, the simple obligation for boys and girls to play together in the schoolyard is not even remotely enough to make there less distance between boys and girls, as you can see in the following video: