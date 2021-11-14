The Pa’l Norte Festival, which takes place in the Fundidora Park in Monterrey, Nuevo León, had its first edition in 2012, as a proposal from the Apodaca Group production company. It was in 2016 when the Heineken beer group named the festival stages after their beers: Indio and Tecate.

A year later, the festival adjusted its name to Tecate Pa’l Norte. That year Tecate Peninsula was also born, which takes place in Tijuana, in Baja California, the state where the beer was produced for the first time in 1974.

“Participating in music is also a challenge, because there are many brands playing in this territory, and this is the reason why Tecate decides that part of the strategy is to have a relevant footprint, with a presence in the main festivals in Mexico”, add directive.

Sara García, associate director at the Business School of the Tec de Monterrey Campus Toluca, doctor in Economics and Business Management, affirms that putting the name of a brand next to that of a festival has as a consequence the internationalization of the brand and, in this In this case, it reinforces its ‘norteña’ identity and its position as one of the most relevant beers of the brewing group, which also has Indio, Sol, Dos Equis and Carta Blanca in its portfolio.

“Brands have to be inclusive, be in special moments and look to these new segments that have many options in the market. With this, Tecate seeks to be the beer of millennials and centennials. It is in these events where you can have that connection, which they already have in other segments and other consumers such as boxing and soccer, ”adds the academic.

For now, Tecate remains among the outstanding Mexican beers. This year, the brand was placed at number 11 in the ranking of the 50 most valuable brands in Mexico, published by Brand Finance. In 2020 it was ranked 12th, where it had been since 2017.