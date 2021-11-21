Two of our beauty firms low cost favorites Catrice and Essence have done it again. They have re-launched, each one of them, a Disney princess makeup collection that it could not be more ideal and that it has a bit of everything where we can find what best suits our style.





It’s called Sisterlove and it comes from the hand of both essence and Catrice as Essence. It is a new limited edition collection where the Disney Princesses are the protagonists under the motto “Courage to be kind”. Thus, we have Ariel, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Bella, Mulan and Rapunzel to remind us that being kind is fashionable, without losing our great qualities of being confident and courageous.





For this reason, they bring us a selection where the eyeshadow palettes are joined to those for the face, without forgetting the lipsticks, false eyelashes, brushes or mascara, some of which have already passed through our hands and are amazing.

Our experience with the makeup collection





To begin with, the packaging This collection once again conquers us at first glance, not only because of the images of the Disney princesses, but also because of the attention to detail, colors and materials.





And then we have a riot of colors and infinite possibilities. Specifically, I have the eyeshadow palettes from Bella (14.99 euros) and Jasmine (11.99 euros): the first in shades of brown, nudes, yellow and blue, very much in the style of the protagonist, with matt and shiny finishes that blend perfectly; and, on the other hand, Jasmine’s palette where purples take on more prominence with really good qualities.

All this without forgetting the false eyelashes (3.79 euros) and the I Love Extreme mascara with Rapunzzel that is really good and more to cost 3.59 euros.





And then, for those of you who like to shine bright, Ariel’s highlighter palette (11.99 euros) couldn’t be prettier. They are three highlighters in champagne and more pink tones, all of them beautiful and very powerful, where the glitter particles reflect all the light.

On the other hand, I will tell you that, again, the powder brush seems amazing to me. I was already surprised by those of last year and this one is very close to the big ones with a price of 4.99 euros. Highly recommended. I can only wash it to see how it behaves, but I hope it is like its predecessors with eyes that do not lose a single hair and are like the first day.

Lastly, the collection also includes lip balms in pink tones that help hydrate with a touch of color, as well as facial serums or masks with which to show off your leather with very reasonable prices.

I said, one more year, Catrice and Essence tempt us once again with this selection of makeup pieces that not only conquer the little ones in the house, but also the older ones.

The product was provided for testing by Catrice and Essence. You can check our business relations policy for more information.

Photos | Jared and assigned by brands