On November 12, one of the most important events for Disney fans will take place. And it is that the company has announced that during that day, a multitude of exclusive premieres belonging to all the firms that are included in the service will arrive on the platform. In addition, users will also be in luck, since the subscription will have a 75% discount.

Known as ‘Disney + Day’, the company wants fans to remember this day internationally, as it will serve to promote and boost its Disney + platform, to which Disney is dedicating all its efforts to prosper.

During November 12, content such as ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings’, ‘The world according to Jeff Goldblum’, ‘Star Wars Special Look’ and more will arrive on this platform to celebrate this day. These titles are accompanied by a subscription to Disney + that is reduced to 1.99 euros.

Save 75% on Disney + Monthly Subscription

How to take advantage of this limited offer

The Disney + monthly payment reaches 8.99 euros, but Only from today, and until November 14, we can get a month of this service for only 1.99 euros. To get this offer, it will only be enough to enter this link.





To qualify for this discount, the Disney + rules specify that Only users over 18 years of age who do not have an active subscription to this service will be able to benefit from this offer. Once the month is over, the next month you will be charged the standard price.

It must be borne in mind that if we acquire this promotion, We will also have the possibility to see the premiere of the series of ‘Hawkeye’, which will arrive at Disney + on November 24. Content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star, accompany this platform that Disney launched in 2019.