Despite the high mortality from COVID-19, ischemic heart disease continues to be the most common cause of death in Mexico and in the world, in fact, INEGI reported 218,885 deaths from heart attack, even during the pandemic. Most alarmingly, there was an increase in cases, as 200 deaths were reported annually in 2019 and that number rose to 600 in 2020.

To learn more about this disease at + Money from Forbes Mexico We interviewed Dr. Alejandra González Gutiérrez, a clinical cardiology graduate of the Hospital de Cardiología of the Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI and member of the Mexican Society of Cardiology and the Interamerican Society of Cardiology. The specialist shared with us what we need to know about heart attack, what is the cost of its treatment and follow-up, as well as the changes we need to adopt to avoid it.

Let’s start with the first. What is a heart attack and what are the main causes?

“A heart attack occurs when there is a blockage in the arteries that supply blood to the heart and the interruption of this flow damages the heart muscle. The main cardiovascular risk factors that we find are diabetes, smoking, high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides, high blood pressure, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, drug use (mainly cocaine and amphetamines), certain autoimmune diseases and even stress “, details the Dra. Alejandra González Gutiérrez.

Can it only happen to the elderly?

According to the specialist, although the disease is more prevalent in older people, it can occur at any age, even in childhood. Men over 45 and women over 55 are at higher risk. “In our country it was common to see it between 50 and 70 years old, however, in the last 5 or 10 years that range has changed, so that today it is much more frequent to see heart attacks in patients between 30 and 40 years of age. “, he pointed.

How to detect a heart attack and what is the cost of care?

In a clinical picture of heart attack, the typical thing is to experience chest pain, a feeling of tightness, shortness of breath and sweating. The person must be transferred to a place that has a hemodynamic room, a cardiac catheterization must be performed and they must be placed in intensive care. All of the above, depending on the number of days of stay and the associated complications, could have an initial cost of $ 250 to $ 800 thousand pesos, even more depending on the city in which the patient lives.

In the IMSS this has no cost for the beneficiaries; for its part, the security offered by the Ministry of Health does not cover coronary diseases. It should be noted that the stay in the hospital is what does not generate a charge, but catheterizations do, since they are done separately and are charged that way as well. In the end, the payment that the person must make varies, since a socioeconomic study is carried out and can range between $ 30 and $ 200 thousand pesos.

Once the patient has stabilized, what is the follow-up and what is the cost?

As the cardiology specialist points out, in the end all infarcted patients must have a lifelong follow-up, the plan is individual and will depend on their residual cardiac capacity and the complications associated with the infarction. However, from the beginning you must modify all associated risk factors and take care of chronic diseases.

“Once you have suffered a heart attack, the chances that you will have another one are 50% and a lot will depend on the change in lifestyle, the care after the event and the degree that you have had coronary artery disease, it is not the same to have a sick glass as all three. The quality of life of the patient is greatly diminished due to the drastic lifestyle change and the life limitations associated with the event. In fact, it is reported that up to 80% of patients have post-infarction depression. A large number of them do not manage to reintegrate into their work and social life. The good news is that today care and good rehabilitation modify the prognosis in a very positive way and mortality from cardiac causes can be reduced by up to 30% ”, the specialist warned.

Regarding follow-up care and costs, he indicated that only tertiary hospitals in CDMX have a cardiac rehabilitation program, which must be supervised by a cardiologist with a specialty in cardiac rehabilitation. The approximate cost of a 12 session program is $ 40 or $ 50 thousand pesos. Obviously that will depend on the type of program and the time that the rehabilitator considers doing it. A patient who turns to the private sector for this standard treatment can pay between $ 70 and $ 100 thousand pesos. Once again, complications or extra requirements for rehabilitation can increase the cost to even more than a million pesos.

What preventive actions exist for this pathology from which more and more young people die?

“The only key for those of us who work at a high rate is to understand that if we do not take care of the associated risk factors, the chances of having a heart attack and dying from it increase. Therefore, it is vital to adopt strategies for better self-care, in reality there is no other option than personal care and prevention, ”said the physician, member of the Mexican Society of Cardiology and the Inter-American Society of Cardiology.

The ideal is to do physical activity at least 30 minutes a day, have an adequate diet, not use drugs or tobacco. That would have a real impact on reducing the mortality associated with ischemic heart disease and would undoubtedly also avoid an adverse effect on your personal finances and those of your family.

