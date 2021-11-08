The directors of Hawkeye referred to the series in a very peculiar way

Hawkeye will premiere in a few days and, for this, its directors surprise by referring to the show in a peculiar way. This they say of their own work.

Marvel maintains its large production volume. Although the year is about to end, he still has a list of productions on the table to premiere before that happens. Thus, with the arrival of the studio to the world of series, a letter of possibilities was opened, giving another market to enter from time to time. In this format, the company has already released Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and, the first animated, What If…? The missing one on the list for this 2021 is Hawkeye.

The show will again show Clint barton, who will now be in the company of his faithful follower in the comics, Kate bishop.

A few days after its launch in Disney +, the duo of creators, Bert and BertieThey referred in a very particular way to their own work.

“It’s an absurd Christmas storya, ”says Bert.

[…] “It is not what you expect it to be. It’s an absurd Christmas story“, keep going.” […] It’s really not what you expect from Marvel [Studios]“, He concluded about the description of what it will be.

On the other hand, the other creator of the program, Bertie referred to the tone that the main character will have, played by Jeremy renner. Within his statements, some theories were confirmed, such as seeing again in one way or another Ronin.

“I think Jeremy agreed from the beginning that the tone of the show wasn’t super serious all the time; the slight absurdity of it and that dynamic of police friends”, He mentioned.

“He wanted the dark. I wanted to go there. And there are times when the Clint Ronin resurfaces. It is very important to have those depths that you can explore, so that he can get out of them”, He concluded.

In this way, everything is ready for the great premiere of the project. This will take place on November 24, 2021. For the aforementioned date, two episodes will be published, followed by only one in the following weeks.

Source: GamesRadar