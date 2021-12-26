We are getting closer and closer to the arrival of the Uncharted movie, which is already a reality and hit theaters in February 2022.

One reality is that the fans fear that it is a terrible disappointment that does not measure up to the original work, and we understand such sentiment, so we could not blame them for thinking about that possibility, because historically speaking, video game adaptations leave a lot to be desired and, in the worst case, they are a real chaos that does not link to the original work.

In response to that fear, Ruben fleischer, director of the film starring Tom holland, recently spoke about the philosophy with which he approached this film adaptation of the franchise Uncharted, sharing his opinion on video game cinema and gave some reasons why, in his point of view, it tends to fail.

As collected by the portal Slashfilm, the director of the tape live-action believes that one of the reasons video game-based movies are often bad and fail is because they try to recreate source material without success.

“Part of the problem is that they are trying to recreate the games. Because players have such a visceral experience, I don’t think you can compete with that. I wanted to make sure that [Uncharted] it will work like a movie first “Ruben Fleischer reaffirmed.

Clarifying that he recognizes that leading the adventures of Nathan drake to the big screen is a dream come true for the creative, and that in addition, he did take the time to explore the works of Naughty dog before taking on the role of director, so his fans should trust his work, since make sure you know about the video game.

“We tried to be inspired by the games whenever we could, but we also wanted to have original parts that were not part of the games. I’ve never seen anything like the end of our third act before and I think it will blow people away. “commented the creative.

Taking advantage of the fact that this week, the second trailer for Uncharted the film was released, it allowed us to see Sully’s iconic mustache, which despite being a minor detail, gives hope that the project will have winks and references that staunch fans of the franchise can enjoy.