Rogue One is one of the most applauded Star Wars movies. Recently, the director spoke about his ending and about the decision he had to make.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit theaters in 2016. This film takes place before the start of Episode IV: A New Hope and tells the story of the rebels who stole the plans for the Death Star, detailing the first effective victory of the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire and the beginning of the events of the original trilogy. Behind this ambitious proposal was Gareth Edwards, who had to make an important decision by the end of the story and which he does not regret.

Those who have seen the movie will remember that in the end all the main characters are killed during the Rebel Alliance’s assault on Scarif; In a recent interview, the director said that he would not change anything. “Nerd. I am very happy that they all died. As bad as it may seem. They don’t appear anywhere else in the original trilogy, so if they had lived and had some kind of significant story in terms of their lives, it would have been strange for them not to get a glimpse of somewhere in the original trilogy. “ commented (via CBR).

A wise decision

“I remember when Bob Iger (then Disney CEO) came on stage and presented the film for the first time, they showed images of all the actors. I remember looking at all those faces and saying, ‘I wonder how they would feel if they knew what happens in the end. All those people you’re seeing die at the end of the movie. ‘ It’s not a very Disney thing, so I was very excited that they never questioned me. “ explained.

“It felt more sincere to have a bittersweet ending where the moral of the story was’ There are a lot of losses that happen trying to fight anyone and for whatever reason. Think hard before you do it because there’s a good chance you won’t come home. ‘ I’m kind of happy that we get that feeling in the movie because I think it’s true ”, concluded.

Despite the tragic end of Rogue one, the character of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, will return to the small screen with Andor. It is an original Disney + series that is set several years before the events that occurred in the film.

Next to come to Disney + from the Star Wars Universe is the series The Boba Fett Book that can be seen by all subscribers to the streaming service.