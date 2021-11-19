A dead hero, put hero. At least this is what Joe Russo, director of Avengers: Endgame, is clear about the new stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the director of the superhero saga, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is the new Iron Man. Disney. At least as far as spirit is concerned.

With the death of Iron Man in the last episode of The Avengers, the role of moral leader of the group of superheroes was deserted. Who would be in charge of replacing Tony Stark’s charisma on the big screen? The first installments of Spider-Man after Endgame made it clear that the character of Robert Downey Jr wanted to pass the baton to the young and promising Peter Parker.

And in truth, Tom Holland has everything to win over the fans of the franchise. Also to be the meeting point of the great titles that are to come in the superhero saga. At least of those that congregate to the different faces within a single film.

In fact, for the Russo brothers and for Marvel, the fact that Holland held the position that was once held by Tony Stark it’s a long-term bet. With more years ahead and his tender 25 years, the actor’s career still has a lot to say. It would be a Spider-Man with many movies ahead. This, in addition to Russo’s statements, was clear from Spider-Man: far from home, the previous installment of the saga. The argument made it very clear that Parker was the chosen one in fiction. Now it is also evident in reality.

Of course, what can be an advantage is also a problem. Although Joe Russo is clear that Holland is the one to fill the spiritual role of Tony Stark, the actor is not so clear. According to his own words, everything points to would not like to perpetuate himself as Spider-Man for much longer. Before the age of 30, which means that he has 5 left, he could abandon the incarnation of the character who catapulted him to fame and who, incidentally, could compete with the eternal Iron Man.

Date of high in Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releases, to the catalog of Star and the best National Geographic documentaries.

In fact, according to their own statements, Spider-Man: No Path Home could be your last movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The same one that opens in theaters on December 17. A decision, in any case, complicated. The arrival of the multiverses, which will occupy a central place in the plot of the new film, opens the door to an argument that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will have to be part of in some way or another.