The Elden Ring is finally around the corner. The highly anticipated open world title from From Software, creators of the Dark Souls saga, will come to our hands (hopefully) at the end of next month, and if its technical demo is a reference to the entire title, we could meet one of the best games we’ve tasted in a long time, according to our impressions.

However, not all the way has been rosy for the team, which has encountered some challenges that they had not experienced until now. Among them, The director of Elden Ring explains that his team felt enormous pressure due to the high graphic quality of Demon’s Souls Remake. In this case, the remake was developed by Bluepoint, who also took care of other adaptations such as Metal Gear Solid HD Collection or the remake of Shadow of the Colossus for Ps4.

Elden Ring developers explain the reasons behind its delay

Hidetaka Miyazaki has explained this in his recent interview for Edge Magazine, and as shared by Video Games Chronicle, the high technical quality of the remake of Demon’s Souls, the first title of the company that was directed by him, has put a lot of extra pressure on the graphics team sector.

As Miyazaki explains in the same interview, graphic quality is not one of the elements that the team establishes as the highest priority when developing its games, and the graphic demands of the team vary depending on the title in question and the system where it goes. to work. In any case, the president of From Software ensures that the team in charge of the game’s graphics has been working very hard to develop what is the best graphic title they have ever developed.